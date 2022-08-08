Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Richland Co. deputies prepare for back-to-school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) attended a mandatory Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) this morning. CIT is designated for law enforcement to learn physical and verbal alternatives to communicating with someone who has a psychiatric illness. According to RCSD, this course is provided...
Sheriff: Man’s plan to ambush South Carolina deputies thwarted by training
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 25-year-old man with a hand-drawn map that included “dead pigs” written at the bottom tried to ambush deputies from his home but his plan was stopped when the deputies followed their training and got out of the firing zone, a South Carolina sheriff. One deputy was slightly injured when one […]
abccolumbia.com
Sheriff Leon Lott reveals additional information on alleged ambush shooter
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says on Wednesday, August 3rd just before 5:30 in the morning, deputies responded to a home on Carriage Oaks Dr. for what turned out to be a false report of a domestic dispute. Sheriff Lott says the call was placed...
Sheriff: Man’s plan to ambush officers thwarted by training
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 25-year-old man with a hand-drawn map that included “dead pigs” written at the bottom tried to ambush deputies from his home but his plan was stopped when the deputies followed training and got out of the firing zone, a South Carolina sheriff. One...
Aiken County woman arrested after impersonating judge, received $16,000 after forging signature
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A South Carolina woman is behind bars after using a judge’s signature to forge a document giving her $16,000. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was arrested for Forgery and Impersonating a Judge. Authorities say Eubanks had a fake […]
wach.com
"He had a plan in place": Sheriff provides update on deputy ambush shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department provided an update on last Wednesday's ambush shooting Tuesday. According to Sheriff Leon Lott, the suspect, Frederic Westfall, drew out a plan to lure deputies in and ambush them. Westfall made two 911 calls saying a woman was being assaulted...
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
communitytimessc.com
Lawsuit Announced In Detention Center Homicide
COLUMBIA, SC - The family of Lason Butler, the 27-year-old Orangeburg resident who died while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, joined noted Civil Rights attorneys Bakari Sellers and Audia Jones for a news conference in Columbia Wednesday, August 3rd at 10:30 AM in order to make an important announcement on the filing of a federal lawsuit against Richland County and others.
abccolumbia.com
Driver killed in crash involving two kids on Bull Street has been identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a crash involving two kids on South Carolina Highway 277 Tuesday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Courtney Parker, 24, of Columbia, died from her injuries at a local hospital. Columbia Police say Parker was...
WIS-TV
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said that a four-year old was shot in the finger Monday morning. Police say this happened at a home on Cindy Drive, which is near Farrow Road and I-20, at around 11 A.M. The boy is expected to make a full recovery.
Columbia man dies after Laurens Co. crash
A Columbia man died after a crash in Laurens County last week.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Columbia Police redirects traffic after collision on Bull Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department redirected traffic to Sunset Drive after a single car collision on 227 and Bull Street. Three people, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital. We will keep you updated as the story develops. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
iheart.com
Columbia Police Investigating After Four-Year-Old Shot At Home
(Columbia, SC) -- Police are investigating after a four-year-old was shot in a Columbia home. The boy was struck in the finger Monday morning and is expected to make a full recovery. Police say both parents were home when the child accessed the gun, and they're looking into how that...
The Post and Courier
Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store
COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
iheart.com
Potential Threat Against Kershaw County School Under Investigation
(Kershaw County, SC)-- A potential social media threat against Kershaw County School District is being investigated. Officials say the account making the threats is a fake account. Despite the potential threats about Lugoff-Elgin High School, the account does not appear to belong to a student of that school. The district...
live5news.com
Law enforcement driving training in South Carolina limited by time, resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Driving comes with the territory in keeping our communities safe for law enforcement, but those tasked with that responsibility can sometimes find themselves involved in a deadly scene on the roads. Early last month, 24-year-old Raudnesia Waring died after North Charleston police officer Jeremy Kraft hit...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department redirected traffic Tuesday after a single car collision on 277 and Bull Street. Three people, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital, where a female victim was later pronounced dead from her injuries. The two children were not harmed. Richland...
WRDW-TV
‘I will not be silenced’: Saluda County crash victim’s family seeks justice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memorial Day changed the lives of Kailey Blumel’s family forever. Her family says the last time they spoke to her, she said she was going over to her ex-boyfriend’s house. What they learned later is that Blumel died in a car accident on a...
Son of Darlington County sheriff, jailed for more than a year after bond revocation in shooting case, released again
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jordan Hudson, the son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. who was charged with attempted murder in 2020, was released from jail on bond Monday afternoon, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center records. Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting […]
Argument led to fatal shooting at Broad River Road gas station, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
