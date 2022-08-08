ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Richland Co. deputies prepare for back-to-school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) attended a mandatory Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) this morning. CIT is designated for law enforcement to learn physical and verbal alternatives to communicating with someone who has a psychiatric illness. According to RCSD, this course is provided...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Cayce, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
Cayce, SC
Crime & Safety
WIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
communitytimessc.com

Lawsuit Announced In Detention Center Homicide

COLUMBIA, SC - The family of Lason Butler, the 27-year-old Orangeburg resident who died while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, joined noted Civil Rights attorneys Bakari Sellers and Audia Jones for a news conference in Columbia Wednesday, August 3rd at 10:30 AM in order to make an important announcement on the filing of a federal lawsuit against Richland County and others.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dogs#Service Dog#Pets#Cayce Police Dept#Richland Co#Sheriff S Dept#Rcsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
iheart.com

Columbia Police Investigating After Four-Year-Old Shot At Home

(Columbia, SC) -- Police are investigating after a four-year-old was shot in a Columbia home. The boy was struck in the finger Monday morning and is expected to make a full recovery. Police say both parents were home when the child accessed the gun, and they're looking into how that...
The Post and Courier

Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store

COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Potential Threat Against Kershaw County School Under Investigation

(Kershaw County, SC)-- A potential social media threat against Kershaw County School District is being investigated. Officials say the account making the threats is a fake account. Despite the potential threats about Lugoff-Elgin High School, the account does not appear to belong to a student of that school. The district...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department redirected traffic Tuesday after a single car collision on 277 and Bull Street. Three people, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital, where a female victim was later pronounced dead from her injuries. The two children were not harmed. Richland...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Son of Darlington County sheriff, jailed for more than a year after bond revocation in shooting case, released again

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jordan Hudson, the son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. who was charged with attempted murder in 2020, was released from jail on bond Monday afternoon, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center records. Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy