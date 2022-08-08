Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Third person dies after car careened into Bremerton building; driver in 'satisfactory' condition
BREMERTON, Wash. - A third person has died after a car went careening into a building early Saturday morning in Bremerton. The driver survived and remains in "satisfactory" condition in the hospital. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car...
53-Years-Old Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred on Highway 204 on Friday. The officials stated that Kimberly Moore, of Rancho Cucamonga, California was killed in a fatal crash. She was the passenger on the motorcycle which crashed into a 29-year-old Arlington man, who stopped at the 20th Street SE intersection.
My Clallam County
Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim
SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
q13fox.com
WSP seeks missing, at-risk Indigenous man last seen in Lakewood on Aug. 7
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Washington State Patrol issued an alert for a missing Indigenous man last seen in Lakewood on Sunday. The state agency issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Lakewood Police Department. Authorities say 59-year-old Frank Cooper was last seen walking away from an adult family home in Lakewood around 2 p.m. on Aug. 7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Woman recovering after car smashes through Puyallup boba shop
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after a car crashed through the front of a boba shop on Monday. According to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, crews from Station 72 and the Puyallup Police Department responded to a crash into Melody Boba House in Puyallup on S Meridian St., across the street from Chick-Fil-A.
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-84 near Burley
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — A 49-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County, Idaho State Police reported. The woman from Lynnwood, Wash., was traveling eastbound on I-84 in a 2006 Ford Focus when she drove into the median. The vehicle rolled multiple times, according to Idaho State Police.
q13fox.com
Fire destroys home in Lake Symington in Kitsap County
A family is safe after a house in Lake Symington burst into flames early Wednesday morning. The cause is still under investigation.
q13fox.com
Tukwila Police seek man suspected of robbing, raping woman on Aug. 6
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police need help identifying a man suspected of robbing and raping a woman over the weekend. Details of the incident have not been released, but police say the man robbed and raped a woman in Tukwila on Aug. 6, then sped off on a silver-colored moped.
Body discovered near dock at Sammamish Landing Park
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near a dock at Sammamish Landing Park on Tuesday. King County deputies said they were called at 4:30 p.m. to the park, which is located in the 4600 block of East Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast.
q13fox.com
Trooper, police activity in South Tacoma
At about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, there was a lot of police activity on Pacific and S 84th St. in Tacoma. The Washington State Patrol and Lakewood Police will release more information as an investigation continues.
montanarightnow.com
Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County
The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
ncwlife.com
Head-on wreck on Highway 97A seriously injures two
A two-car, head-on accident late Saturday night on Highway 97A three miles north of Wenatchee critically injured both drivers and closed the highway for about four hours. The Washington State Patrol says that just before midnight, a 2007 Toyota Corolla being driven by Juan Orrosco-Sanchez, 26, was travelling southbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a 1988 GMC pickup being driven by Nicholas L. Clapham, 63, of Renton.
Body Found Inside Trunk Of Car Sold At Lynnwood Auction
The SUV was just about to get crushed at a scrapyard when workers discovered the body.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Fire Blotter | Rollover Accident; Possible Broken Arm; Unconscious Person
Here are a few calls the Snoqualmie Fire Department responded to in late July. Firefighters responded to an accident on westbound SR 18 at the Issaquah-Hobart Road on-ramp. A vehicle and trailer overturned. Only minor injuries were reported. July 22, 2022. Firefighters responded to a reported vehicle fire on SR...
q13fox.com
Auburn shooting leaves 3 injured
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating a triple shooting overnight. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast. According to police, the incident was a neighbor dispute. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there is no...
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for suspect in Gold Bar
Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in Gold Bar. He is a 56-year-old man who is 5'10" with blonde-gray hair.
q13fox.com
Deputies break out K-9's, drones to search for suspect in Gold Bar
GOLD BAR, Wash. - Drones and a K-9 unit were set up in the city of Gold Bar, Washington to find a domestic violence suspect on Tuesday. At 11:51 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced on Twitter that there was a large police presence in the area of Gold Bar Dr. near May Creek.
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Auburn early Tuesday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast after receiving reports of shots fired. “There was an exchange...
q13fox.com
Officials investigate 5 separate fires in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Fire crews responded to multiple separate fires in Kent early Monday morning. The fires happened near Southeast 240th Street between 104th and 106th avenues Southeast, in the East Hill neighborhood. Fire officials told FOX 13 News that the fires happened within 90 minutes. Investigators said there were...
Police investigating after man fatally shot on Federal Way street
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Another road rage incident in western Washington turned deadly on Monday in Federal Way. It happened in the area of 8th Avenue South and South 320th. “It was very heartbreaking for everybody involved,” Inna Grib, a witness, said. Another woman who did not want to be identified said two men were fighting in the street after their cars collided.
Comments / 2