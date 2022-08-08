ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clementon, NJ

Rock 104.1

The Locals Have Spoken! Wildwood, NJ’s, Most Popular Diner Revealed

If the Garden State is known for one thing, it's definitely the food!. You can travel anywhere in the country, but those that have always say that New Jersey's the best when it comes to pizza, bread, and Italian food. Heck, some people would say it doesn't even matter what kind of food you're talking about; New Jersey just does it better.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Rock 104.1

Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season

The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Rock 104.1

Funny TikTok Perfectly Shows Everyone’s Feelings About Dollar General In EHT, NJ

One of the best aspects of New Jersey is how close in proximity everybody lives to so many different stores. You'd never think you'd ever hear people complaining about having too many stores, right? What if there are just WAY too many of the SAME store in close proximity to one another? HAH! Welcome to South Jersey. More specifically, welcome to Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
City
Clementon, NJ
Clementon, NJ
Lifestyle
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown residents honor late native

In honor of the late Lynn Ware and her years of service to the township, Moorestown residents Holly Myers and Laura Moretti Cooper have organized a fundraiser for the Community House of Moorestown. All contributions will merge into a memorial gift – to be determined – for the community house...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Rock 104.1

A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home

You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
GALLOWAY, NJ
94.5 PST

Burlington County, NJ Restaurant Week Kicks Off Sunday

Hope you're hungry. Burlington County Restaurant Week kicks off this Sunday (August 14th), according to the event's official website. If you love dining out this week is for you. Bring your family and friends. Burlington County Restaurant Week is happening from August 14th - 20th, sponsored by Burlington County Commissioners and NJ Senator Troy Singleton.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

