Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
The Locals Have Spoken! Wildwood, NJ’s, Most Popular Diner Revealed
If the Garden State is known for one thing, it's definitely the food!. You can travel anywhere in the country, but those that have always say that New Jersey's the best when it comes to pizza, bread, and Italian food. Heck, some people would say it doesn't even matter what kind of food you're talking about; New Jersey just does it better.
Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season
The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
Beware of a Disgusting T-Shirt Scam Spreading in NJ Shore Facebook Groups
Local Facebooks can be a helpful resource. People look to them for recommendations about businesses, to discuss neighborhood happenings, and to gather as a community. However, some people are taking advantage of this. And the latest way they're scamming people is absolutely gross. As I scrolled Facebook this week, I...
Funny TikTok Perfectly Shows Everyone’s Feelings About Dollar General In EHT, NJ
One of the best aspects of New Jersey is how close in proximity everybody lives to so many different stores. You'd never think you'd ever hear people complaining about having too many stores, right? What if there are just WAY too many of the SAME store in close proximity to one another? HAH! Welcome to South Jersey. More specifically, welcome to Egg Harbor Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown residents honor late native
In honor of the late Lynn Ware and her years of service to the township, Moorestown residents Holly Myers and Laura Moretti Cooper have organized a fundraiser for the Community House of Moorestown. All contributions will merge into a memorial gift – to be determined – for the community house...
Atlantic City, NJ Casino Dealers Reject Designated Smoking Area Proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
Armed Police & K-9 Dogs Coming To Atlantic County, NJ Schools?
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson (a career retired educator), is displaying bold, proactive leadership. Levinson has invited all School Superintendents to attend a presentation about the possible implementation of Police Officers and K-9 dogs in the Atlantic County public schools. The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022,...
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No workers, police or...
A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home
You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have you seen this missing Gloucester Township, NJ woman?
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A township woman has been missing for well over a month, and police are asking the public’s help to locate her. On July 1, 30-year-old Brandi Albano was reported missing from the Sicklerville section. Police said the family last heard from her via social media...
Anyone Else Notice How Cold The Water Is Lately At NJ’s Beaches?
While I have to admit that I haven't been to the beach as much as I'd normally have liked to by this point during the season, I am a South Jersey native. I've been going to the beaches in Atlantic and Cape May Counties my entire life, so my opinion is a pretty solid one when it comes to something being off along the Jersey beaches.
Proud mother rents billboard in South Jersey after daughter becomes doctor
Kristine Smalls' face and her accomplishments are visible to everyone traveling along Route 130. It's all thanks to her very proud mother.
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
End of an Era in Lavallette, NJ: Joe Pesci’s Waterfront Mansion Demolished
Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done. Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two...
Burlington County, NJ Restaurant Week Kicks Off Sunday
Hope you're hungry. Burlington County Restaurant Week kicks off this Sunday (August 14th), according to the event's official website. If you love dining out this week is for you. Bring your family and friends. Burlington County Restaurant Week is happening from August 14th - 20th, sponsored by Burlington County Commissioners and NJ Senator Troy Singleton.
Hazmat crews ID source of unusual odor being reported across South Jersey
According to the East Greenwich Township Police Department, the odor is coming from a truck that is expelling fumes from a fuel additive.
Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 1