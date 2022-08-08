Read full article on original website
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Bowie State and Saginaw Valley announce unique collaboration
Bowie State University and Saginaw Valley State have announced a unique collaboration that will highlight the history and experience of HBCUs. The post Bowie State and Saginaw Valley announce unique collaboration appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
bsubulldogs.com
Bowie State Softball to Hold Fall Youth and Prospect Camps on September 10 and 11
BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State softball will be conducting a pair of camps during the month of September. A youth camp will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, while the prospect camp follows on Sunday, Sept. 11. Both camps will be held at the BSU Softball Field on the beautiful campus of Bowie State University.
247Sports
After committing to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is becoming a recruiter
After making his commitment to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is trying his hand at recruiting. The recent addition from Burke, Va., didn't hesitate to state his priority during his Monday appearance on IMS Radio. "I want DeShawn Harris-Smith and DeShawn Harris-Smith," he said, smiling. "I played with him in seventh and...
Bay Net
Money Rains Down At The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Stadium
WALDORF, Md. — On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Regency Furniture Stadium ended the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game against the Long Island Ducks with a Helicopter Money Drop presented by Spectra Credit Union. The money drop helicopter flew around the stadium and made its way to the middle of...
247Sports
Maryland basketball alums enjoy reunion, talk transition from Mark Turgeon to Kevin Willard
After helping force a shotclock violation in the first possession, former Maryland men’s basketball guard Melo Trimble stepped into a familiar three-point stroke and drained it with ease. DawgTalk then exploded for a 20-3 run and eventually led 33-13 after the first quarter. College Park Boys limited the former...
New Britain Herald
Washington D.C. storms past Maryland, advances to Mid-Atlantic semifinals
BRISTOL – The champions out of Northwest Washington Little League of Washington, D.C. found themselves down early in Monday’s nightcap when the Maryland state champs, Conococheague Little League, plated eight batters in the opening frame. Four runs through the first three innings for Maryland, however, weren’t nearly enough to slow down D.C. and stave off elimination.
saturdaytradition.com
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore woman buys winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Middle River
BALTIMORE, MD—A woman from Baltimore who enjoys playing the daily numbers games recently decided to start playing more scratch-offs and ended up winning $50,000 on the $10 Money Rush game. “This’ll be used for bills,” she said with a smile on August 9 as she claimed the prize at...
Wbaltv.com
SHA worker celebrates $100K scratch-off lottery win
A Maryland State Highway Administration employee and landscaping business owner won a $100,000 top prize playing the Money Rush scratch-off game. Video above: What's new from the Maryland Lottery? (August 2022) The 53-year-old Lanham resident said the winnings will go toward his retirement fund in addition to helping his family.
NBC Washington
Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington
A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
aerotechnews.com
Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star
U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
Police investigating woman shot multiple times in Southeast
Police gave comments Wednesday morning, August, 8, about a woman who was shot multiple times in Southeast DC.
luxuryrealestate.com
511 PRIDE OF BALTIMORE DR
GRAND BRICK COLONIAL in COVETED ULMSTEAD COVE! Home ensconced back from the street with lush acreage and MEANDERING DECKING & FIRE PIT PATIO beneath graceful boughs. Luxury NV Homes' custom dormers will capture your attention! Transoms, skylights, and walls of windows drench interiors in natural light! Traditional living spaces include a formal Living Room, separate Dining Room, Family Room with beckoning brick fireplace, Kitchen with dining bar island, and lower-level Game/Recreation Room, BR/BA, and hobbyist workshop. Gorgeous NEW wood flooring recently installed on main level! Creatively decked outdoor living area with private niches, and professional landscape lighting both front and back. Comforting home security system. Ideal location close to Blue Ribbon-awarded Broadneck Elementary School, and an easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and BWI /Dulles Airports via RTs 2/50/97. Unique Ulmstead Cove amenities include water access to Forked Creek off the Magothy River, community pier, moorings, beach, kayak/paddle board/canoe racks and picnic areas with newly installed party platform/picnic table! A TUCKED AWAY TREASURE!
fox5dc.com
White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated
COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
foxbaltimore.com
Armed security pilot program quietly rolled out to boost squeegee kids, motorist safety
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As tensions continue to rise between elected leaders, community members, motorists and squeegee kids, a new security guard pilot program was quietly rolled out at a high-trafficked intersection downtown. Mayor Scott has made it clear his administration is looking for ways to protect the safety of...
fox5dc.com
Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
cleveland19.com
Former East Cleveland police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Maryland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Police Department (ECPD) is mourning the motorcycle crash death of a former officer. According to Maryland State Police, Shaun Vincent Thomas died Sunday morning on I-270 in Ijamsville. East Cleveland police called Thomas “one of the most respectful (and soft-spoken) individuals you’d...
popville.com
Don’t Drive Through This Either – Minnesota Ave edition
Thanks Steve for sending from Deanwood at 5:30pm. To the videos:
