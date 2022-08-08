ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

After committing to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is becoming a recruiter

After making his commitment to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is trying his hand at recruiting. The recent addition from Burke, Va., didn't hesitate to state his priority during his Monday appearance on IMS Radio. "I want DeShawn Harris-Smith and DeShawn Harris-Smith," he said, smiling. "I played with him in seventh and...
BURKE, VA
Bay Net

Money Rains Down At The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Stadium

WALDORF, Md. — On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Regency Furniture Stadium ended the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game against the Long Island Ducks with a Helicopter Money Drop presented by Spectra Credit Union. The money drop helicopter flew around the stadium and made its way to the middle of...
WALDORF, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie, MD
College Sports
Bowie, MD
Football
Local
Maryland College Sports
Bowie, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Bowie, MD
Local
Maryland Football
New Britain Herald

Washington D.C. storms past Maryland, advances to Mid-Atlantic semifinals

BRISTOL – The champions out of Northwest Washington Little League of Washington, D.C. found themselves down early in Monday’s nightcap when the Maryland state champs, Conococheague Little League, plated eight batters in the opening frame. Four runs through the first three innings for Maryland, however, weren’t nearly enough to slow down D.C. and stave off elimination.
WASHINGTON, DC
saturdaytradition.com

Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license

The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Jackson
Wbaltv.com

SHA worker celebrates $100K scratch-off lottery win

A Maryland State Highway Administration employee and landscaping business owner won a $100,000 top prize playing the Money Rush scratch-off game. Video above: What's new from the Maryland Lottery? (August 2022) The 53-year-old Lanham resident said the winnings will go toward his retirement fund in addition to helping his family.
LANHAM, MD
NBC Washington

Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington

A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
COLUMBIA, MD
aerotechnews.com

Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Athletics#Bowie State University#American Football#Preseason Camp#The Black And Gold#Bulldogs#Ciaa
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
MARYLAND STATE
luxuryrealestate.com

511 PRIDE OF BALTIMORE DR

GRAND BRICK COLONIAL in COVETED ULMSTEAD COVE! Home ensconced back from the street with lush acreage and MEANDERING DECKING & FIRE PIT PATIO beneath graceful boughs. Luxury NV Homes' custom dormers will capture your attention! Transoms, skylights, and walls of windows drench interiors in natural light! Traditional living spaces include a formal Living Room, separate Dining Room, Family Room with beckoning brick fireplace, Kitchen with dining bar island, and lower-level Game/Recreation Room, BR/BA, and hobbyist workshop. Gorgeous NEW wood flooring recently installed on main level! Creatively decked outdoor living area with private niches, and professional landscape lighting both front and back. Comforting home security system. Ideal location close to Blue Ribbon-awarded Broadneck Elementary School, and an easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and BWI /Dulles Airports via RTs 2/50/97. Unique Ulmstead Cove amenities include water access to Forked Creek off the Magothy River, community pier, moorings, beach, kayak/paddle board/canoe racks and picnic areas with newly installed party platform/picnic table! A TUCKED AWAY TREASURE!
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
College Football
fox5dc.com

Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
cleveland19.com

Former East Cleveland police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Maryland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Police Department (ECPD) is mourning the motorcycle crash death of a former officer. According to Maryland State Police, Shaun Vincent Thomas died Sunday morning on I-270 in Ijamsville. East Cleveland police called Thomas “one of the most respectful (and soft-spoken) individuals you’d...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy