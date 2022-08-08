Read full article on original website
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home
Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body. “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
Elle
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George
Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”
Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
In Style
This Amal Clooney-Approved Summer Sandal Is Debatable, but It's Also Just $22 for Prime Day
Amal Clooney is the only celebrity who could make me reconsider cork wedges. It's a trend I dreamt about freshman year of high school when I saw Blair Waldorf wear a pair on Gossip Girl. A couple of years later in college, though, I decided cork wedges reminded me too much of opening a bottle of wine and never looked back — until now.
Adele Looks Stunning Wearing No Makeup while On Luxury Yacht With BF Rich Paul: Photo
Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul were seen cruising around Sardinia just one day before the singer announced her rescheduled Las Vegas residency. See a pic here!
Katy Perry Is All Smiles While Carrying Daughter Daisy, 1, In L.A. After Vegas Shows: Photos
Katy Perry kicks off her August run of Katy Perry: Play shows on Wednesday, but on Monday (Aug. 1), she played for an audience of one. Katy, 37, spent some time with her daughter, Daisy Dove, in Beverly Hills, taking her and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter out for a few errands. Katy opted for a burgundy tracksuit — an activewear set from Thrive Societe — and a large burlap-colored fanny pack. Daisy, 1, wore a white outfit covered in black dots and rode on her mother’s hip while Katy walked around.
‘Dynasty’ Icon Dame Joan Collins, 89, Airlifted To Hospital In Monaco
Dame Joan Collins was airlifted to a Monte Carlo airport to treat a trapped nerve, as the 89-year-old actress vacationed in Monaco on earlier this week. A friend of the actress revealed that she had been flown to Page Six. While it’s undoubtedly scary to have been flown out, the actress seems like she’s on the mend now, and doing well!
Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again
Malia Obama has been enjoying her time in Los Angeles. The former First Daughter has been photographed a few times over the last two weeks, and she seems to be spending a lot of time with music producer Dawit Eklund. This week they were spotted grabbing a...
I ate like Meghan Markle for 10 days, and I could easily keep it up forever
From waking up with lemon water to dining on tacos and sushi, here's what it was like to eat like the former member of the royal family.
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
'They Knew Everything': Meghan Markle Blamed For Spreading Prince William 'Cheating Rumors,' Source Claims
Meghan Markle was skeptical of Victoria Beckham for leaking stories about her relationship with Prince Harry to the press, but now an insider claims the 40-year-old former actress was doing the same thing when it came to Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. “In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Meghan and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household.”“Meghan had a strange obsession with William and Kate’s marriage,” the insider continues. “She always...
Jason Momoa and Eiza González had their first public outing as a couple
Jason Momoa and Eiza González are going strong and, for the first time, were captured hanging out together as a couple. The 42-year-old Aquaman star and the 32-year-old Baby Driver actress were photographed riding Jason’s Harley-Davidson in Malibu, California. González rocked a black and yellow varsity jacket, black...
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family
Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!
Alex Rodriguez Opens Up About His Relationship With Ex-Fiancee Jennifer Lopez: ‘We Had a Great Time’
No hard feelings. Alex Rodriguez is opening up about his relationship with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez – and he has nothing but glowing things to say about her. “Look, we had a great time,” Rodriguez, 46, said of his relationship with the Marry Me star during the Wednesday, July 13, episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast.”
MLB・
wonderwall.com
Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far
Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
