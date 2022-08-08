Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 8/9/22 (Halloween Horror Nights Scare Zone Updates, Summer Tribute Store Closed, Death Eater and Draco Malfoy Plush, and More)
Welcome to another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Halloween Horror Nights is right around the corner, so there’s a lot happening around Universal Studios Florida. Let’s jump in and see what’s happening today. The summer Tribute Store is now closed, but that just means...
disneydining.com
Disney World rival sets new curfew after huge fight involving a group of juveniles
Walt Disney World’s top rival in Florida has announced a new measure in its efforts to curb a recent rise in theme park fights and violence across the country, but whether it’s the answer is doubtful and definitely remains to be seen. On Sunday, via Twitter, Universal Studios...
fox35orlando.com
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Reveals Specialty Food Items and Stories Behind Them for UOAP Appreciation Days
UOAP Appreciation Days kick off on Monday at Universal Orlando Resort, which means plenty of exclusive food items for annual passholders. Not only has the menu been revealed, but Universal has also explored the stories behind the creations. Crab Okonomiyaki from Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida. Asian-style...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Too much alcohol’: Orlando looking to reduce bars downtown to help improve safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an ongoing debate surrounding safety in Orlando. A focus of the debate is the around 100 bars in the downtown entertainment district. Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray told Channel 9 that more alcohol means more trouble. Gray has proposed to add more retail to...
WDW News Today
Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit to Close Temporarily, Epic Universe Hotel Could Finish Early, First HHN Merch, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (8/1/22-8/7/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for August 1 – August 7, 2022.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Orlando, FL
Mexican food is among the best cuisines worldwide. The Mexican ingredients and flavors have dominated every corner of America with their varied and vibrant tastes. Tacos and enchiladas may seem like a common food in the US today, but that isn’t always the case. America has always loved Mexican cuisine for several years.
Disney Still Requiring Masks In One Location?
If you are planning a Disney vacation or a day in any of the Disney parks in Orlando, Florida, do not forget to pack your face masks. While we all feel as if things have gone back to normal basically everywhere and many people have chosen not to mask up, Disney actually still requires face masks to enter a specific area inside the park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off
Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off A father and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia after the crying child wanted to sit on his lap during take-off, which the airline says is an FAA violation. (Credit: Chrisean Rose on Instagram)
‘Coolest breakfast restaurant in America’: Iconic De Leon Springs eatery to close after 61 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida gem is closing up shop after 61 years. The Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs recently announced it will shutter permanently in September. The beloved breakfast spot is best known for its take on all-you-can-eat pancakes — guests get to...
positivelyosceola.com
Fat Tuesday Fans get ready to celebrate, the Bourbon Street icon is coming to Old Town in Kissimmee
Fat Tuesday fans, get ready to get your party on… the Bourbon Street icon with its premium frozen cocktails is coming to the Old Town in Kissimmee in a new 660-square-feet location by the end of 2022. This will be Fat Tuesday’s third location in Central Florida, in addition to the one located at Universal City Walk™ Orlando and the kiosk location coming this Fall to The Florida Mall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
'Unbelievably dangerous': Windermere residents concerned over all-night street racing
WINDERMERE, Fla. - People living in a community in Windermere say they can't sleep some nights, with loud cars racing down their streets and screeching their tires. Residents tell FOX 35 News that cars come out several times a week and stay for hours, sometimes until 4 a.m. "It’s unbelievably...
WESH
Winter Springs residents raise concern over Walmart supercenter development
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Most people in Winter Springs have voiced strong concern about the idea of a Walmart supercenter possibly coming to the Tuskawilla area. Things got heated during Monday's council meeting with many saying the entire Walmart plan was hogwash mustered up for people to either be elected or be re-elected.
attractionsmagazine.com
Discovery Cove offers free $50 gift cards with single-day admission
For a limited time, guests visiting Discovery Cove in Orlando, Fla. will receive a complimentary $50 gift card with each single-day park admission purchase, for use through March 9, 2023. Orlando’s all-inclusive, luxury tropical oasis features white sand beaches, animal encounters, the chance to hand-feed birds in free-flight aviaries, snorkeling...
allears.net
Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park
Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
meetingstoday.com
The No. 1 Meeting Destination in the Country Continues to Go Above and Beyond
Orlando remains on top of Cvent’s list of Top 10 Meeting Destinations in the U.S. for many reasons: easy accessibility to Orlando International Airport (MCO), the award-winning Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), a vast collection of branded hotels offering more than 7,600 hotel rooms within a mile of the OCCC, and an array of entertainment options including theme parks, live music, speakeasies and much more.
fox35orlando.com
Officers walk youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer to first day of school
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter had some special people escort her to her first day of kindergarten on Wednesday. Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department were at Laureate Park Elementary School to see little Sofia Baxter off to her first day of class, as well as her old sister, Zarah.
Father, toddler removed from plane for violating federal law, airline says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A father and his daughter were removed from a flight after the pair were told they were violating airline policy when the little girl wanted to sit on her father’s lap. “They will arrest you; I’m telling you that right now,” a flight attendant told...
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
Comments / 6