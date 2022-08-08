Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
Related
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
KMZU
Fisherman recovered from lake identified
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have identified a missing fisherman recovered at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the victim is identified as 61-year-old Michael Smith of St. Louis. Smith reportedly went fishing with two other men who drove into Columbia Sunday for supplies but were unable to locate him upon returning. Fire and rescue conducted a search using a drone and manually walking the banks to no avail.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
KCTV 5
Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwos.com
Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies body of missing man north of Columbia
The Highway Patrol has identified the reported missing man who drowned north of Columbia over the weekend. Authorities recovered the body of Michael Smith, 61, of St. Louis on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. Smith had been reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation area Sunday afternoon. Authorities say he was fishing with two friends, who had left to make a run into town then got back and couldn’t find him.
kjluradio.com
Authorities search for Sedalia man, woman, who fled from troopers and abandoned child
Authorities in Pettis County are searching for a man and a woman from Sedalia who led troopers on a chase earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on highway 65 Monday. The chase continued onto Hughesville Road before the suspects drove into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road east of Hughesville and fled on foot.
ozarkradionews.com
Kosh Man Arrested for Burglary in Boone County, MO.
Columbia, MO. – A Koshkonong man was arrested for stealing over $8,000 worth of items from an antique mall in Boone County, Missouri. Thomas Kazimir of Koshkonong is being charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance except 35 grams or less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire
No one was home when a house caught fire in west Jefferson City on Wednesday, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. The post No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Motorcycle and deer collide in fatal Wentzville crash
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon after colliding with a deer in Wentzville.
kjluradio.com
Colorado man seriously injured in fiery Boone County crash
A Colorado man is seriously injured in a fiery crash in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Taylor Bryant, 37, of Denver, was driving on I-70, through Columbia, Saturday, when he ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Bryant’s vehicle rolled into the eastbound lanes of the interstate and caught fire.
kjluradio.com
Boone County man accused of abandoning dead girlfriend heads to trial in September
A jury trial is rescheduled for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his girlfriend after she fatally overdosed last year. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, was scheduled Tuesday for a jury trial to begin September 7. This is the fifth time a jury trial has been scheduled for Jones in this case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Columbia man arrested after damaging over 700 car windows
An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday for causing $350,000 in damages to car windows at A1 Auto Recyclers. Cody Boehmer, 18, is charged with two felonies for property damage and two misdemeanors for trespassing.
mymoinfo.com
Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents
A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman sentenced over fire at St. Louis 7-Eleven amid protests
A federal judge has sentenced a woman in connection with a fire at a St. Louis 7-Eleven location that stemmed from a 2020 protest.
Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen arrested for firing gun at Phelps County fair
A Columbia teen is arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies on duty at the fair responded to what they believed to be a gunshot on the property Friday night. Authorities say Shaquan Russell, 18, fired a handgun...
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City woman dies in motorcycle crash
A Jefferson City woman is dead after a crash involving two motorcycles in Cole County. State troopers say the crash happened on Highway 54 west of Route C-C late Friday night. Investigators say a car driven be a 16-year old changed lanes, started skidding, and hit two motorcycles in the other lane.
Woman charged after firing gun in Brunswick
A woman is facing a gun charge after allegedly shooting from her house at someone in Brunswick. The post Woman charged after firing gun in Brunswick appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0