PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)
WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed. The WWE Events...
John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence
A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion
Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
PWMania
Backstage Latest and Rumor Killer on if Vince McMahon is Still Involved With WWE
According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WWE sources are dismissing any rumors or speculations suggesting that Vince McMahon may be “pulling the strings” or “running the show from the shadows.”. It was said that Vince is no longer in control of WWE, which could not...
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returning on Tonight’s RAW?
Tommaso Ciampa has devoted tonight’s United States Title bout to the late great Harley Race, as was previously mentioned. Ciampa seemed to imply in another post that a former WWE superstar might return tonight on Monday Night Raw. While there have been whispers about Johnny Gargano’s next step in...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Still Has Huge Plans For Roman Reigns And The WrestleMania 39 Main Event
They have a plan for that. This year’s Summerslam is now out of the way and that means the end of the year is not that far away. Once we get to the end of the year, it is time to start getting ready for WrestleMania season, which means the show is going to need a main event. WWE might have something planned for the show and it might be one of the biggest matches in a long time.
Popculture
John Laurinaitis Reportedly Fired by WWE
WWE just fired one of its top executives. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, John Laurinaitis has been released by WWE. This comes after he was placed on administrative leave for his involvement in former WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon allegedly paying $3 million for a former employee in order to keep an affair quiet. Sean Ross Sapp of Fighful confirmed the news but added that Laurinaitis still is on the mailing list.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho On What Surprised Him About Vince McMahon Stepping Down
It’s been two weeks since Vince McMahon retired from his posts as WWE CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative, and some within wrestling are still in shock over the development. Among them is AEW star Chris Jericho, who worked for McMahon in WWE for nearly 20 years and always considered the two close.
Three Reasons Why This Analyst Sees A 33% Return On Vince McMahon's Former Company
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc WWE is entering a new era as its legacy chairman Vince McMahon stepped down after $14.6 million in “unrecorded expenses” were revealed, which could be related to the hush money payouts made by the former CEO. “Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been named...
Yardbarker
Ex-WWE writer Brian Gewirtz on why Vince McMahon refused to turn John Cena heel
Brian Gewirtz appeared on the "Cheap Heat" podcast to talk about his book titled, “There’s Just One Problem” which comes out on August 16th. Brian Gewirtz said the writing team in WWE is very passionate:. Most of the writers there, especially the ones that have been there...
411mania.com
Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Gave Him the Option to Wrestle Another Year to Face John Cena
– During the latest edition of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed how Vince McMahon gave him the option of wrestling another year so he could face John Cena after his retirement feud with Baron Corbin. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt...
Yardbarker
Erick Rowan expresses interest in returning to WWE
Former WWE star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) was interviewed by Sportskeeda. Rowan talking about a movie he is in that will be coming out shortly:. “There’s a short film called “Tito” from Zelda Light Productions. Claudio Castagnoli is also involved with it. It’s about the American Dream. The story resonated with me. It’s a short film.”
Popculture
Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married
Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley On What He Loved And Hated About Vince McMahon's Booking
Up until very recently, Vince McMahon was the CEO and Chairman of the Board for WWE. However, his responsibilities in the company would not end there. McMahon also took on the role of head of creative, meaning that the former WWE Champion would have the final say when it came down to any specific creative decision being made.
Popculture
WWE's Kurt Angle Admits He Could Have Faced John Cena at WrestleMania
WWE legend Kurt Angle had his last match in 2019 when he lost to Baron Corbin (now Happy Corbin) and is now enjoying his retired life. However fans were hoping that Angle would have his last match against longtime-rival John Cena, and it looks like that could have happened. Angle recently spoke to Rene Dupree and revealed that if he wrestled for one more year, he would have faced John Cena at WrestleMania.
Yardbarker
Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins added to WWE Raw
After defeating Montez Ford last week, Seth Rollins is set to go one-on-one with the other half of The Street Profits. WWE has announced that Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins will take place on tonight's episode of Raw. The show is being held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. WWE.com...
411mania.com
Claudio Castagnoli Recalls the Nicholas Match at WrestleMania 34
– While speaking to Chris Van Vliet at Starrcast V, former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli recalled his WrestleMania 34 match, where he and tag team partner Sheamus faced Braun Strowman and Strowman’s hand-picked mystery tag team partner, Nicholas. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Claudio Castagnoli on Nicholas: “I...
WWE Women's Tag Title Tournament Match Set For 8/15 WWE Raw, Riddle Interview Also Announced
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament will continue on the August 15 episode of WWE Raw. As announced on the August 8 episode, Alexa Bliss and Asuka will face Doudrop and Nikki ASH in a first round-bout. The tournament kicked off on Monday night; Dakota Kai and IYO SKY beat Tamina and Dana Brooke to advance to the next round.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Hints At He And Candice LaRae’s Pro Wrestling Future
Former “NXT” Champion Johnny Gargano has not been seen in a wrestling ring in over eight months and his wife, Candice LeRae, has been out of action ever since she and Indi Hartwell lost the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championships. With Triple H now in...
