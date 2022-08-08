Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown Wishes Her "Always Amazing" Transgender Child a Happy Birthday
Meri Brown has once again showered her only child with support. With unadulterated support during what we’d imagine has been a challenging time, too. With daughter Leon turning 27 on Friday, the Sister Wives star posted a loving tribute for them on Instagram. “Happiest of birthdays to my miracle,...
Maddie Brown From 'Sister Wives' Is Expecting Baby No. 3 — When Is Her Due Date?
When Sister Wives first started airing in 2010, TLC viewers were introduced to Kody Brown and his three wives — with he and wife No. 4 Robyn tying the knot in Season 1. The Brown family came to include a total of 18 children. These days, however, many of those kids are grown and have started families of their own. This includes Kody and Janelle's daughter, Maddie Brown.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Calls Out Kody for Favoring Robyn in Tense Trailer Announcing Premiere
Family shakeup. Sister Wives is coming back with a brand new season, and fans are going to see the famous polygamous family, made up of wives Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, go through explosive trials and tribulations within their family dynamic amid Christine Brown‘s split from the patriarch. Keep reading to learn more about Sister Wives season 17!
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Wears Shortest Shorts Yet, Really Doesn't Care What Family Thinks Anymore!
Jinger Duggar stopped following her family’s rules a long time ago. Specifically, she threw the infamous Duggar dress code out the window when she married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016. In case you’re somehow unfamiliar, the dress code is one of the many methods by which Jim Bob exerts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died
Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Stars Who Skipped Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ Wedding: Melissa Gorga, Andy Cohen and More
No shows. Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas had a huge wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 6, but some familiar faces weren't seen in the crowd. “I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the bride, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in […]
Are Drew Scott and Linda Phan Still Together? Inside the ‘Property Brothers’ Star’s Marriage
Property Brothers star Drew Scott met Linda Phan in the most unexpected way! The pair got married in 2018 in a lavish wedding in Italy. After captivating HGTV viewers with their love story, many have wondered if they are still together. Keep scrolling to find out more about their marriage.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support
Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
Jill Duggar shares photo, new details about son Freddy
July 22 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar is giving a glimpse of her newborn son Freddy. The 31-year-old television personality shared a photo and new details about her baby boy, Frederick Michael, in a post Thursday on Instagram. Duggar welcomed Freddy with her husband, Derick Dillard, on July 7. In her...
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death
Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem Shows Off New Monroe Piercing After Flight Attendant Fight
New bling! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is rocking some new jewelry as she just revealed a new face piercing. “I did it,” Angela, 55, shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 21, adding the hashtag, “#Queenslovealljewelry.”. In the video, originally shared to TikTok, the reality star...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Score MASSIVE Home Sale After Moving to Their Farm
Recently, Matt Roloff sold part of the farm, igniting division within his family. Jeremy and Audrey accepted years ago that Matt would never hand over the farm to them. They made their own plans, buying their very own family farm. But their new life means saying goodbye to their old one.
Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics
Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
The Hollywood Gossip
Mohamed Abdelhamed Alleged Texts Reveal Plot to Leave Yvette Arellano After Securing Green Card
90 Day Fiance viewers are all too aware that Yvette Arellano married Mohamed Abdelhamed months ago. After all of his controlling demands, his dishonesty, and his green card outburst, many wish that she had not. Yve may wish that she had not, also. Alleged text messages between Mohamed and an...
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
Natalie From ‘90 Day Fiance’s’ Marriage to Mike Youngquist Is Over — Where Is She Now?
When 90 Day Fiancé fans met Natalie Mordovtseva in Season 7, she discussed her decision to move to the U.S. from Ukraine. Natalie decided to travel across the globe to be with her fiance and eventual husband, Mike Youngquist. During their time on 90 Day Fiancé, Natalie and Mike...
realitytitbit.com
Todd Chrisley asks God to 'keep a healing hand' on Nanny Faye as she battles cancer
Todd Chrisley said on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, on June 17th that Nanny Faye has cancer. Todd’s mother is 77 years old and has been a cast member on Chrisley Knows Best since the show first began in 2014. Nanny Faye is a fan favourite on the show, so many viewers will want to know more about her health in 2022.
Popculture
'Married At First Sight' Couple Expecting First Baby: 'We Can't Wait to Meet You'
There aren't many couples who make it past Decision Day on Married at First Sight, but the ones that do prove that true and trusting love does exist. A few have started businesses, advise other couples, and start families. The latest to announce they are expecting is Vincent Morales and Briana Myles, who married during the Atlanta season. "The Sweetest Love. We can't wait to meet you little one!" Myles captioned an Instagram photo of her gazing into Morales' eyes as he craddles her belly. The expecting parents didn't reveal their baby's gender in the post, but Morales appears to be a few months along. They elaborated on their pregnancy journey in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine.
Comments / 0