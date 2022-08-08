ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Wishes Her "Always Amazing" Transgender Child a Happy Birthday

Meri Brown has once again showered her only child with support. With unadulterated support during what we’d imagine has been a challenging time, too. With daughter Leon turning 27 on Friday, the Sister Wives star posted a loving tribute for them on Instagram. “Happiest of birthdays to my miracle,...
Distractify

Maddie Brown From 'Sister Wives' Is Expecting Baby No. 3 — When Is Her Due Date?

When Sister Wives first started airing in 2010, TLC viewers were introduced to Kody Brown and his three wives — with he and wife No. 4 Robyn tying the knot in Season 1. The Brown family came to include a total of 18 children. These days, however, many of those kids are grown and have started families of their own. This includes Kody and Janelle's daughter, Maddie Brown.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Calls Out Kody for Favoring Robyn in Tense Trailer Announcing Premiere

Family shakeup. Sister Wives is coming back with a brand new season, and fans are going to see the famous polygamous family, made up of wives Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, go through explosive trials and tribulations within their family dynamic amid Christine Brown‘s split from the patriarch. Keep reading to learn more about Sister Wives season 17!
In Touch Weekly

Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died

Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
UPI News

Jill Duggar shares photo, new details about son Freddy

July 22 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar is giving a glimpse of her newborn son Freddy. The 31-year-old television personality shared a photo and new details about her baby boy, Frederick Michael, in a post Thursday on Instagram. Duggar welcomed Freddy with her husband, Derick Dillard, on July 7. In her...
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death

Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
HollywoodLife

Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics

Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
Popculture

'Married At First Sight' Couple Expecting First Baby: 'We Can't Wait to Meet You'

There aren't many couples who make it past Decision Day on Married at First Sight, but the ones that do prove that true and trusting love does exist. A few have started businesses, advise other couples, and start families. The latest to announce they are expecting is Vincent Morales and Briana Myles, who married during the Atlanta season. "The Sweetest Love. We can't wait to meet you little one!" Myles captioned an Instagram photo of her gazing into Morales' eyes as he craddles her belly. The expecting parents didn't reveal their baby's gender in the post, but Morales appears to be a few months along. They elaborated on their pregnancy journey in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

