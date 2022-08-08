Valley City’s Scout Troop 560 can add four names to its roster of scouts who have achieved the highest of honors in the organization – the coveted rank of Eagle. Daryl Nelson, Teddy Hochhalter, Kailer Logan and Connor Pfennig were all recently honored as Eagle Scouts, the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication to the rigors and virtues of scouting. Each of the boys came to the Scouts for a different reason – some urged by family, others drawn to the lifestyle.

