Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Online
Smith Lumber donates $600 to BC Food Pantry
The Barnes County Food Pantry in Valley City received a $600 check from Brenda and Tim Derheim, owners of Smith Lumber Company, money raised from a recent celebration the business held. It’s a welcome donation – particularly as the pantry faces high demand and diminishing supplies.
Times-Online
Newly promoted Eagle Scouts share stories of achievement
Valley City’s Scout Troop 560 can add four names to its roster of scouts who have achieved the highest of honors in the organization – the coveted rank of Eagle. Daryl Nelson, Teddy Hochhalter, Kailer Logan and Connor Pfennig were all recently honored as Eagle Scouts, the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication to the rigors and virtues of scouting. Each of the boys came to the Scouts for a different reason – some urged by family, others drawn to the lifestyle.
Comments / 0