'The Allyson Felix Race For Change' offers glimpse into next phase of track legend's life
In what was billed as the last race of her professional career, Allyson Felix finished second Sunday on a 100-meter track in downtown Los Angeles.
Noah Lyles faces new challenge at Monaco Diamond League; TV, live stream schedule
Noah Lyles‘ biggest threats to his 200m supremacy through the next Olympics are all slated to line up against him at a Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday. It airs live on Peacock from 2-4 p.m. ET. CNBC airs coverage Saturday from 1-3. Lyles, who broke Michael Johnson‘s...
Serena Williams: 'Almost the end of an era' with American icon set to retire
It is almost the end of an era. Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a sporting icon, is set to retire. It is difficult to imagine tennis without the American legend, who has won all there is to win during her 27-year career.
Faith Kipyegon just misses world record; Noah Lyles wins 200m showdown in Monaco
Kenyan Faith Kipyegon ran the second-fastest women’s 1500m in history, while Noah Lyles won a men’s 200m showdown with the ninth-best time ever at a Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday. Kipyegon ran 3:50.37 to miss Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba‘s world record by three tenths of a second....
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka forced to withdraw from Toronto tournament due to visa issue
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka has been forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto after her visa application to enter Canada was rejected, she wrote on Twitter.
Serena Williams Announces Plans to Retire With $450 Million in Career Earnings
Click here to read the full article. Tennis icon Serena Williams announced her plans to retire from tennis in a cover story she wrote for Vogue, which published online Tuesday morning. Williams cited the desire to give more attention to her investment firm, Serena Ventures, and to expand her family with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their daughter, Olympia, was born on Sept. 1, 2017. Her retirement marks the end of one of the most remarkable careers in sports. Her 23 Grand Slam singles titles are more than any other player—man or woman—during the Open Era. She won an additional...
Para-cyclist Fin Graham targets Road World Championships success
Double Paralympic silver medallist Fin Graham hopes his happy memories of Canada can yield success at this week's Para-cycling Road World Championships. The 22-year-old won two golds when the Quebec city of Baie-Comeau hosted a World Cup series in 2020. And the same venue will host the Worlds, which run...
10 of the most iconic moments from Serena Williams' incredible tennis career
Serena Williams, 40, announced on Tuesday that she would be retiring from tennis after competing at the 2022 US Open.
Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after US Open
Serena Williams announced Tuesday she's ready to retire from tennis at the end of the summer. The 40-year-old, who's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals in a dominant career that's spanned nearly three decades, suggested in an essay for Vogue Magazine that she would bid farewell to the game after this year's US Open.
Incredible moment basketball legend Lauren Jackson breaks down as she learns she's making one of Aussie sport's greatest comebacks with selection in the Opals team aged 41
Aussie basketball legend Lauren Jackson became overwhelmed with emotion when she learned her astonishing comeback nine years after last representing her country has been rewarded with selection in the Opals' World Cup squad. In a nice twist of fate, Opals coach Sandy Brondello - a former Australian teammate of Jackson's...
Serena Williams’ legacy was powered by tennis – but her influence on Black girls and women was just as profound
When Serena Williams retires from tennis — whether it’s after the upcoming U.S. Open or sometime later — she will leave a legacy as the most dominant and influential women’s player in the game’s history. Over more than two decades, Serena, who will be 41...
Osaka exits opening match at Toronto with back injury
TORONTO (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s recent struggles continued Tuesday with an early exit at the National Bank Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion retired from her first-round match with a back injury. She was trailing 7-6 (4), 3-0 against Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi when she withdrew from the contest.
