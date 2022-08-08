Tennessee State Bank celebrates 50th anniversary
Tennessee State Bank is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year at each of their 14 locations. The Newport location at 107 Epley Drive, celebrated on Wednesday, August 3, on same day they broke ground 14 years ago, with lunch, prize drawings and giveaways. Bank customers also registered for the grand prize that will be given away later in the year. Pictured left to right are: Dwinita Loveday, Super Partners Co-Ordinator, Robin Kurtz, Marketing Director, Karen Ellison, Loan CSR, and Truitt Ottinger, SVP.
