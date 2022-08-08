ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Cocke County girls soccer embraces expectations going into Year 4 under Metzdorf

By By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor
 2 days ago

NEWPORT — Any amount of success yields greater expectations for the following year.

That is a common theme in sports — and Cocke County girls soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf is very aware of it.

“When I first got here, I think the team had scored maybe two goals that season,” said Metzdorf. “So we’ve seen steady growth in our overall wins.

“So last year was our greatest record; I believe we were 9-4. That’s the best our record has ever been. So it’s a lot of high expectations for this season to live up to that.”

And the Lady Red aren’t shying away from those expectations, either.

“A lot of pressure,” summarized Metzdorf, who is entering her fourth season at the helm. “We’ve talked about those expectations and where we left off last season. It’s a big task for this season, and it’s going to require more leaders to step up and help support the girls who may not be as soccer-savvy. So a lot of coaching is going to go into making sure girls know where they’re supposed to be.”

That task is made even tougher by some players’ unfamiliarity with the game.

When Metzdorf — a CCHS alum and Carson Newman standout from 2012-2016 — was growing up, she made the trek to Knoxville for club soccer.

But club teams don’t exist in Cocke County, meaning Metzdorf must take time to teach the game to players who can’t go to Knoxville for training when they’re younger.

“It’s extremely hard,” she said. “I would say half if not more of our team, when they first started at Cocke County High School, had never played soccer before. So you’re looking for athletic girls, but do they know soccer? Not necessarily.

“So something that we have done, specifically this summer, is they had homework assignments to watch film and answer questions specific to their position. Without watching better teams, you can’t really learn. But they need to see it.”

What teams do they watch?

“Carson-Newman, of course,” she said with a chuckle. “But really any professional team. Any past World Cup series, they love to watch the U.S. play, of course. Recently we’ve been watching Brazil. I just like the way they play, and every team has a slightly different way of playing. I like their style.”

When asked what she wanted her own team’s style to be, Metzdorf didn’t mince words.

“Aggressively,” she stated, a steely glint in her eyes. “I think that my number one ask, if we’re not the most skilled team in the district, I want to be the most hardworking team.

“I ask for 100% every minute until they can’t go anymore. That’s really all I can ask of them is dedication and hard work.”

For such commitment, Metzdorf will count on a few key pieces — especially three seniors.

One of them is Jenna Pittman, who made All-District last season.

Another is Mia Budirahaija, who was named Region Forward of the Year as a freshman last season.

Pittman noted she has enjoyed teaching younger players about the game, but that it’s important to warm up to them as people first.

“I think it’s more important to be a good friend first,” she said. “Be a role model to them so they know they can come to you whenever, then soccer.”

And how does she view the expectations for this year?

“There’s some pressure,” she admitted. “Because obviously you don’t want to do worse, but at the same time, I feel like if we practice hard and do the same thing we did, we’ll be okay.”

Cocke County’s first test will be in the 2022 jamboree, which will take place this Saturday and will run from morning to early afternoon m.

The Lady Red will face the Ambassadors from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.. Then Northview will face Claiborne County first and the Ambassadors next before CCHS and Claiborne County wrap things up from 12:35 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.

“I think we’ll do really well,” summarized Pittman. “I think everybody knows a basic level of soccer, and, if not, they’re really willing to learn.

“I just want to have a winning season, obviously, and to be a good role model to the girls.”

