ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hogville.net

Diamond Hogs picked for 2023 College Baseball Showdown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball team is returning to the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2023. According to a press release, Arkansas, along with fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, will open next season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers is set for February 17-19, 2023.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Fayetteville, TX
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Arlington, TX
College Sports
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Gregg Advances at U.S. Amateur

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – Julia Gregg of the Arkansas women’s golf team has advanced to the Round of 64 at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Washington. Gregg shot a 74-75=149 in stroke play to finish in a tie for 53rd. Incoming freshman Reagan Zibilski missed the cut.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Opens Foreign Tour with 108-59 Victory

VALENCIA, Spain – Arkansas scored the first 10 points of the game and finished with a 108-59 victory over Valencia Seleccion in the Razorbacks first of four games on their foreign tour of Span and Italy. Arkansas finished the first quarter with a 35-18 lead, but the Razorbacks cooled...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Arkansas Razorback#Sec#Tcu#Globe Life Field#The Texas Rangers#The College World Series#Flosports
247Sports

Dallas Christian two-way playmaker talks early recruitment

It is not often you come across a player with the nickname "Speedy". Well in Mesquite, located in East Dallas, you'll find just that in an impressive 2024 athlete named William Nettles. A two-way playmaking star for the Dallas Christian Chargers, Nettles is as versatile as they come. Just two...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Classic Rock 96.1

Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas

The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
CORSICANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy