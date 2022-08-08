Read full article on original website
Three dead after back-to-back motorcycle crashes in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than 30 minutes after a motorcycle crash near Bucyrus killed two people, a 35-year-old motorcyclist crashed and died less than 10 miles away. At approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, Michael Ramon Sanders Jr., of Willard, Ohio, was driving northbound in a Kawasaki Ninja 250 motorcycle in Sandusky Township when he […]
wktn.com
Woman Killed in Early Tuesday Morning Crash
One person was killed in a crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in the 20,000 block of County Road 75. According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area at around 3:15 Tuesday morning. They found that a car had traveled off...
Galion Inquirer
Two killed in motorcyle crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY- On August 7, 2022 at 1:36 p.m., Crawford County Sheriff Office along with Jefferson TWP Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Leesville Road west of State Route 598. It was determined that Gary Sprague, of Bucyrus, was traveling westbound on Leesville Rd. with passenger Rachel Crawford, of Sandusky, on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague failed to negotiate a curve, and went into the eastbound lane of travel and struck Timothy McDaniel, of Galion, who was traveling eastbound on Leesville Rd. on his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague and McDaniel were pronounced deceased at the scene by Crawford County Coroner. Crawford was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life threatening injuries. The crash still remains under investigation.
crawfordcountynow.com
Fatal Crash on State Route 13
MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on State Route 13 between Free Road and Noble Road at around 6:19 AM in the Township of Blooming grove in Richland County. The crash occurred when a northbound 1997 tan Buick LeSabre drove left...
cleveland19.com
2 drivers die in Richland County crash
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash Monday morning. The accident happened around 6:19 a.m. on State Route 13 between Free and Noble Roads in Bloominggrove. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Charmeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky, went left of...
2 killed in head-on crash in Richland County
BLOOMING GROVE, Ohio — Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision on State Route 13 in Richland County Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. At around 6:19 a.m. Monday, OSHP officials said a northbound 1997 Buick LeSabre driven by 33-year-old Sandusky resident Charmeka Sherman veered left of the center line and struck a 2016 Dodge minivan operated by 37-year-old Brian Hall of Wakeman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
crawfordcountynow.com
Two killed in Crawford County Motorcycle accident
CRAWFORD COUNTY-On Sunday at 1:36 PM, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson TWP Fire, and EMS responded to a two-vehicle motorcycle crash on Leesville Road west of State Route 598. Gary Sprague was traveling westbound on Leesville Rd with passenger Rachel Crawford on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Gary...
hometownstations.com
Hardin County Sheriff's Office investigating single-vehicle fatal crash
Authorities in Hardin County say a woman is dead after an early morning crash near Belle Center. Deputies were called out to the 20,000 block of County Road 75 just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, on a report of a single-vehicle crash. They found driver of the vehicle, identified as Summer Lee Dawn Murray, died of injuries at the scene. They say it appears her vehicle had gone off the right side of the road, the driver had over-corrected and then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree before coming to rest. The BMRT squad and Richland Township Fire assisted at the scene.
2 killed in NE Ohio crash
A Monday morning vehicle crash in Bloominggrove Township left two people dead, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
peakofohio.com
Drunk Waynesfield woman crashes into local gas station
A drunk Waynesfield woman crashed her vehicle into a local gas station Monday night around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were called out to RD Holder Oil Company gas station, located at 706 West Sandusky Avenue. They saw a black Kia Optima resting against the southwest corner of the building with heavy damage on both the building and vehicle.
Knox Pages
Man charged in Knox County crash that killed mother, injured 3 family members
MOUNT VERNON -- The man accused of causing a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 1 that killed a Mount Vernon mother and left her husband and two of her children critically injured has been charged with four felonies, according to Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville. Vince G. Arthur, 36, of Rineyville,...
cleveland19.com
Erie County Sheriff deputies look for missing elderly man with medical issues
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Erie County Sheriff deputies are asking for help in locating a missing elderly man last seen on Aug. 8. Deputies said Peter Mahalow left his home driving his 2022 white Audi station wagon, license plate JBV2262. According to deputies, family members recently found Mahalow at...
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
cleveland19.com
Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on crash in Ashland County. A third victim received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol. OSHP said the collision took place around 3:45 p.m. on...
13abc.com
Man involved in Bluffton officer death sentenced on Medina County charges
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges stemming from a multi-county police chase and fatally striking a Bluffton police officer was sentenced on his Medina County charges on Monday. According to court documents, Dante Tate was sentenced to two years in jail after he was convicted of Failure...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion man among those killed in Ashland accident
JACKSON TWP—Two people died, and a third was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on state Route 302 just west of state Route 89 in Ashland County that closed Route 302 for about three hours, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol. Two occupants...
Barn fire that injured firefighter ruled arson
A reward is now being offered for information after a barn fire in Huron County that injured a firefighter has been ruled arson.
OSHP investigating fiery crash that killed 2, critically injured another in Ashland County
A two-vehicle crash resulted in multiple fatalities on an Ashland County highway Friday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
cleveland19.com
Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport
ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries. An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport. The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on...
Missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp
We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.
