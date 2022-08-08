ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in...
This Date in Baseball-Barry Bonds hit his 600th homer

1916  The Philadelphia As ended their 20-game losing streak as Joe Bush beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1. 1939  Red Rolfe of the New York Yankees started a streak of 18 consecutive games in which he scored at least one run. During those games, he scored a total of 30 runs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates Monday night

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Ke'Bryan Hayes in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hayes will catch a breather Monday while Ben Gamel joins the lineup at designated hitter and bats fourth. Cal Mitchell will start in right field, Bligh Madris will cover first base, and Michael Chavis will take over for Hayes at third.
Astros Prospect Chaidez Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Adrian Chaidez made a quick rise to Double-A Corpus Christi following six starts in High-A to start the year. But upon his arrival, the Houston Astros prospect posted a 5.57 ERA for the Hooks through July. In two appearances this month, Chaidez has hurled nine scoreless innings with eight strikeouts...
Leon placed on injured list at Triple-A

Welcome to the Astros prospect update, where you’ll find news, promotions and standout performances, all year long. Astros top prospect: Rankings | Stats | Box scores. Leon placed on injured list after being struck in face (Aug. 9) Pedro Leon, the team's No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline,...
