Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour urged to "make it right" over "backwards" Bubba Watson situation
Bubba Watson remains on the FedEx Cup points list, despite signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. All of the other LIV Golf players have been booted off. The only reason why the two-time major champion remains on the list is because of a technicality. Watson, 43, has not actually...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards
Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
Cameron Smith walks out of press conference after facing series of LIV Golf questions
Cameron Smith has walked out of a press conference after a flurry of questions about his LIV Golf status were directed his way. The Saudi Arabian-backed golf league was unsurprisingly the main topic of conversation for the Australian at the PGA Tour’s St Jude Championship. A report from the...
Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf
The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
Golf Digest
Gary Player calls out son Marc on social media for trying to auction memorabilia without consent
Memorabilia belonging to Gary Player has been put up for auction without his permission for the second time in three years. And the nine-time major champion isn’t too happy about it. The 86-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer from South Africa took to Twitter and Instagram on Monday to...
Golf.com
PGA Tour fires back with 13 ‘mischaracterizations’ LIV pros made in lawsuit
Last week, LIV’s players — and its legal team — had their say. On Monday, it was time for the PGA Tour — and its own legal team — to fire back. The Tour’s legal eagles filed their response on Monday morning to Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) plaintiffs Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, each of whom was suspended from the PGA Tour and is seeking to play in this week’s FedEx Cup Playoff event in Memphis.
golfmagic.com
Tommy Fleetwood withdraws from PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoff event
England's Tommy Fleetwood has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoffs event following the death of his mother. Fleetwood, 31, took to social media on July 21 to confirm the sad news. This is the full message Fleetwood posted:. Now Fleetwood understandably has decided that he will not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scottie Scheffler sounds off on LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour
Last week, 11 LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, announced their intentions to take legal action against the PGA Tour. The 11 former PGA golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour, citing the suspensions they received from the Tour for their decisions to join LIV. Well,...
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling
On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
Tiger Woods accused of attacking ‘younger golfers’ and doing ‘PGA Tour’s bidding’ by LIV Golf in bombshell lawsuit
LIV GOLF have sensationally accused the PGA Tour of using Tiger Woods to "publicly criticise" players who joined the controversial tour. 15-time Major winner Woods rejected a staggering £655MILLION to join the Saudi-funded breakaway group. Woods publicly said last month that he disagreed with the concept. And now the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup
Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
SkySports
PGA Tour: Who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship and who missed out?
Joohyung Kim had already locked in his PGA Tour card for next season but wasn't initially eligible to feature in the play-offs, as he wasn't a full-time PGA Tour member, only to earn full player status with his impressive victory at the Wyndham Championship. The 20-year-old recovered from quadruple-bogeying his...
LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News
LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GolfWRX
‘You chose the circus, stay in the circus’ – 4-time PGA Tour winner latest to blast LIV rebels
Reacting to the news that 10 LIV golfers (down to 10 after Carlos Ortiz withdrew his lawsuit on Tuesday) have served a lawsuit on the PGA Tour, veteran player Ryan Palmer had a simple message, “you chose the circus, stay in the circus.”. Speaking with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio,...
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Nick Faldo News
Nick Faldo called it a career inside of the CBS golf booth on Sunday. The former PGA Tour star turned commentator called his final tournament over the weekend. Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac shared her reaction to the news. Spiranac made it clear that she's a...
Golf Channel
Rickie Fowler parts ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron
Rickie Fowler has parted ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis first reported Tuesday. Skvoron had been on the bag since Fowler turned pro in 2009. As a team, they won five times on the PGA Tour, including the 2015 Players Championship. "It happened Friday night...
Nick Faldo breaks down in tears as he retires from all golf to live with his new wife on Montana ranch
SIR Nick Faldo broke down in tears as he finished his final CBS Sports broadcast before retirement. The golf legend has hung up his microphone in order to pursue other opportunities - including renovating a farm in Montana with wife Lindsay. Faldo, 65, was in tears as he finished up...
Golf Digest
Tom Kim teaches us an important lesson, Dustin Johnson plays boat bartender, and Nick Faldo’s (surprisingly) emotional farewell
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’ve really got our hands full on a 24/7 basis these days. There’s just so much going on all over, and another bombshell could drop at any moment, so you have to be on your toes at all times. Yep, potty training is tough. And nope, it doesn’t get any easier with kid No. 2—especially when kid No. 1 decides it’s time to try ditching the diapers at night. What? You thought I was talking about all the golf drama these days? Well, there’s plenty of that going around as well, so let’s get to it. We should have a few minutes in the clear. I think.
Comments / 2