Fargo, ND

Nick Couzin Leaving KVRR: Where Is the Sports Director Going?

Nick Couzin has been the one-stop source of all the news on North Dakota sports for four years. But the sportscaster is now moving on to the next big step in sports broadcasting. Nick Couzin announced he is leaving KVRR in Fargo. Viewers of the Fox affiliate naturally want to know where the sports director is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Fargo. Fortunately for his followers, Nick Couzin answered all their questions on his official social media.
FARGO, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: West Fargo restaurant closed through Wednesday after weekend fire

(West Fargo, ND) -- Some tough news for fans of a West Fargo restaurant that dealt with a fire over the weekend. Spitfire Bar and Grill took to social media Monday morning to update its customers on the status of the building, which was damaged heavily in the kitchen area following the fire Saturday morning.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New online tool helps incoming students select majors at NDSU

(Fargo, ND) -- Selecting your major and finding your path may have just gotten a bit simpler, courtesy of NDSU. The College's Office of Admission has unveiled a special online tool to help incoming students choose their major and match them to NDSU’s academic programs and potential careers. “Focus...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police Captain speaks with WDAY Radio regarding multiple weekend shooting reports and multiple other topics

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Captain George Vinson joined WDAY Midday to speak on multiple topics happening in our metro area. Captain Vinson first elaborated on the three weekend shootings that occurred in Fargo. Vinson called shootings "very concerning" saying three of the city's five shootings occurred over the course of two days.
FARGO, ND
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
WJON

We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota

We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Hot 97-5

Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”

About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
MANDAN, ND
kvrr.com

West Fargo teen wins community service crown

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sawyer Anderson of West Fargo was crowned 2022 International Young American Women of Service over the weekend in Portland, Maine. She came back after not winning anything the previous year. The competition lasted a week. Anderson was excited to dress up and get out...
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo police investigate Monday night gunfire incident

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Another incident involving gunfire in Fargo, the fourth such incident in 3 days. Police responded to a call of shots fired in the Jefferson Park area in the 700 block of 23rd Street South shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday. There, officers recovered shell casings. Police tell...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Governor Burgum joins other elected officials in breaking ground for new FM Area Diversion Project

(Fargo, ND) -- Ground breaking happened in Argusville Tuesday for what is expected to be the most ambitious infrastructure project ever in the region. "With the protection for the entire metro area it's going to save tens of millions of dollars annually because of all these family members are going to have like a giant insurance break," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
ARGUSVILLE, ND
kvrr.com

Three weekend shootings leave lasting impact on the community

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Three shootings over the weekend in Fargo have people more aware when they’re downtown. A bouncer says police did a good job with containment and a business owner is taking security measures more seriously for the future. “When you hear stuff, like it’s really...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Man wanted in connection with weekend Fargo shooting arrested in Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – A man police say was involved in a Fargo shooting on Saturday has been arrested in Dilworth. Fargo Police says 21-year-old Braden Poitra was taken into custody around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on an unrelated felony warrant in Minnesota. He’s being held on attempted murder charges for his involvement in a shooting injuring a man in the arm Saturday in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police investigating another shooting from weekend

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating a weekend shooting incident. Officers say the shots were fired in the 100 block of University Drive North early Sunday morning. Police discovered at the scene that glass from the front door of a business had been broken. It was the latest in...
FARGO, ND

