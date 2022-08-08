Read full article on original website
Barnes county motorcycle injury crash
The punctured tire caused the driver to attempt to slow to the shoulder when he lost control, causing the motorcycle to be laid down on its side.
KNOX News Radio
West Fargo fire damages bar & grill
A fire closed the Spitfire Bar and Grill in West Fargo on Saturday. The West Fargo Fire Department responded to the restaurant just before noon. When crews arrived flames were visible from the roof of the building. The flames appear to have started under a commercial grill and spread throughout the kitchen exhaust system. There were no injuries to staff or patrons. A damage estimate was not immediately available. The cause is under investigation.
kvrr.com
Three weekend shootings leave lasting impact on the community
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Three shootings over the weekend in Fargo have people more aware when they’re downtown. A bouncer says police did a good job with containment and a business owner is taking security measures more seriously for the future. “When you hear stuff, like it’s really...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Captain speaks with WDAY Radio regarding multiple weekend shooting reports and multiple other topics
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Captain George Vinson joined WDAY Midday to speak on multiple topics happening in our metro area. Captain Vinson first elaborated on the three weekend shootings that occurred in Fargo. Vinson called shootings "very concerning" saying three of the city's five shootings occurred over the course of two days.
kvrr.com
West Fargo teen wins community service crown
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sawyer Anderson of West Fargo was crowned 2022 International Young American Women of Service over the weekend in Portland, Maine. She came back after not winning anything the previous year. The competition lasted a week. Anderson was excited to dress up and get out...
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: Fargo Has A Secret Taco Vendor You NEED To Find For The Food Truck Festival
It was last year around this time that I was told by one of my very good friends about a local legend. He told me of a taco stand in downtown Fargo that he called, “The best tacos I’ve ever had”. Seeing as he’s a bit of a food snob, this was high praise. “What’s the name of this taco stand?” I asked. He replied with two words:
valleynewslive.com
WE Fest management says last night’s evacuation of the venue worked smooth and fast
DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Concert goers at WE Fest held out through some severe weather last night, which may be the first time the festival has ever had to make the call to not put a headlining performer on stage. “Very unfortunate, and we wish she would’ve...
valleynewslive.com
Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
willmarradio.com
Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday
(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
kvrr.com
$1.5 Million Grant To Study Replacing Former Toll Bridge in North Fargo/Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.”. A $1.5 million dollar federal grant has been awarded to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
valleynewslive.com
Shots Fired in Jefferson Park neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirms shots were fired in the Jefferson Park neighborhood Monday night. Authorities say they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired in the 700 block of 23rd St. S. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings on the ground.
Did You Lose This Pendant at WeFest?
A pendant was found in the VIP camping area at WeFest and now the search is on to find its owner. Katie Jasch from Detroit Lakes shared a post on August 4th on Facebook looking for the rightful owner of a pendant that she belives might contain the ashes of someone's loved one:
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 17-year-old has been found safe. They are thanking the public for providing information about the whereabouts of Samantha Holte. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police say they’re searching runaway, Samantha Holte, who may be in the...
lakesarearadio.net
Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
valleynewslive.com
Sears in Fergus Falls closes after owners retire
FERGUS FALLS, MN (Valley News Live) - After 10 and a half years, the Sears in Fergus Falls is closing up shop for the final time as the owners are set to retire. According to the Ericksons, they have received a lot of love and support this week from the community as they will close their doors on Saturday.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people injured in crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--Two people are injured in a crash on Monday morning on Hwy 29 in Compton Township in Otter Tail County. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Edge, driven by Angela Paavola, 51, of Wadena, was traveling southbound on Hwy 29 and a Ram 1500, driven by Tyler Heinzen, 28, of Wadena, was stopped to make a left hand turn when the two vehicles collided.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police arrest suspect connected to August 6th shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department say they have arrested a suspect who is connected to the August 6th shooting in south Fargo. Officials say they have arrested 21-year-old Braden Poitra. The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 1 p.m on Tuesday, August 9th in Dilworth, Minnesota. Poitra is currently being held in Cass County Jail on an attempted murder charge for his suspected involvement in the shooting that occured in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South on August 6th.
