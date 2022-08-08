ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins bring back captain Bergeron, and David Krejci, too

By JIMMY GOLEN
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ja9aH_0h9CF3Jn00
Bruins Bergeron Hockey FILE - Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron is shown during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Boston. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is coming back for another season. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, the five-time Selke Trophy winner signed a one-year deal with the Bruins on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File) (Winslow Townson)

BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and center David Krejci — both members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday.

Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back for the 2022-23 season.

“Obviously, we’re great friends and we go way back,” Bergeron said in a video conference with reporters. “I’m super excited to get going with him and also the rest of the guys.”

Bergeron got a $2.5 million deal with $2.5 million in incentives, and Krejci gets $1 million with the potential for $2 million more. Bergeron is fourth on the Original Six franchise's all-time scoring list with 982 points, and Krejci is ninth with 730.

“Obviously, I wanted to play. But I wanted to play with the Boston Bruins and that’s because I believe in this team,” Bergeron said. “A historical team is the only motivation you need, to leave this jersey in a better place.”

The Bruins also announced a one-year deal for forward Pavel Zacha with a cap hit of $3.5 million. Zacha, 25, scored 15 goals with 21 assists for New Jersey last year; Boston acquired him in the offseason in a trade for forward Erik Haula.

Bergeron, 37, and Krejci, 36, led the Bruins to the 2011 NHL championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final. Boston was eliminated in the first round of this year's playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes on May 14 and fired coach Bruce Cassidy three weeks later.

Jim Montgomery was hired to replace Cassidy, and the new coach said at his introductory news conference that Bergeron, a five-time Selke Trophy winner, was his first call. Team CEO Charlie Jacobs said Bergeron, who was unsigned and contemplating retirement, was expected to return.

"So, fingers crossed," he said in July.

It worked.

“The fire, desire and passion were too strong for me to take that path right now," Bergeron told reporters. “I’m not ready, I guess, for the next step of my life. I still have some in the tank, something to give.”

Bergeron has 400 goals and 582 assists in 18 seasons — all with the Bruins, who selected him in the second round of the 2003 draft. Since then, he has established himself as the league's dominant two-way forward and one of the most respected players in the game.

When he does leave, the Bruins are expected to retire his No. 37, making him the 12th player so honored. He is a likely first-ballot inductee for the Hockey Hall of Fame as soon as he is eligible — now, that won't be until at least 2026.

Krejci has 215 goals and 515 assists in 15 years in the NHL — also all with Boston — and led the Bruins in scoring during the 2011 Stanley Cup run with 12 goals and 11 assists in 25 games. Playing for HC Olomouc in his homeland last year, he led the team with 20 goals, 26 assists and 46 points in 51 games.

Bergeron is third in Bruins history with 1,216 games played, and fourth in goals, assists and points. He is second all-time for the Bruins with 47 playoff goals and 123 points.

Bergeron's 11 straight seasons as a Selke finalist — including this year — is the longest streak of top three finishes for an NHL award, breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record of 10 in a row as an MVP finalist (Gretzky won the Hart Trophy nine times).

Bergeron played 2021-22 without a future contract for the first time in his career, scoring 25 goals with 40 assists and helping the Bruins reach the playoffs for the 14th time in his 18 seasons. They were eliminated by the Hurricanes in seven games.

Bergeron was the last Boston player off the ice in Carolina, leading his teammates through the handshake line and giving each of his teammates a hug. He said he hadn’t decided about his future.

“That’s why this one probably hurts more, the unknown for next year with him,” forward Brad Marchand, the second-longest tenured player on the roster, said after the Game 7 loss. “He’s done so much for this group and sacrificed so much. It would have been nice to make a good run for him."

Bergeron, Krejci and Marchand are the only players from the 2011 Stanley Cup team left on the Bruins roster. Longtime captain Zdeno Chara left as a free agent in 2020 and goalie Tuukka Rask abandoned his comeback from hip surgery in the middle of this season.

The Bruins have 25-year-old David Pastrnak on offense, 24-year-old Charlie McAvoy on defense and 22-year-old Jeremy Swayman in net. Hampus Lindholm, 28, was acquired midseason to shore up the defense, and Marchand is still one of the league’s most dangerous scorers at 33.

Losing Bergeron would have been the end of the most successful era in the team’s history since the Big, Bad Bruins of Hall of Famers Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, Gerry Cheevers and John Bucyk.

“He’s the backbone of our team. He’s obviously the biggest part of our team," Marchand said after the playoff exit. "So, yeah, we want him to come back. Whatever happens, he’s earned the right to make whatever decision he wants and take whatever time that he needs.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

'Best Monday ever?': McAvoy has excited reaction to Bergeron, Krejci news

Boston Bruins fans had plenty of reasons to be excited Monday. Not only did the B's announce that captain Patrice Bergeron is returning for his 19th season with the team, they also announced David Krejci is coming back. Both veteran centers signed one-year, incentive-based contracts. Charlie McAvoy was certainly fired...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

VETERAN FORWARD DAVID KREJCI RETURNS TO BOSTON ON A ONE-YEAR DEAL

The Boston Bruins made some noise on Monday morning, first by announcing the re-signing of captain Patrice Bergeron, a move many were expecting for the past couple of months. A couple hours after that signing was made official, the Bruins announced that they've brought back veteran forward David Krejci on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The contract has a base salary of $1 million, with another $2 million in performance bonuses.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?

During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

Bruins: 3 Remaining Free Agent Forwards to Target

The Boston Bruins had themselves an eventful start to the work week, as they signed Patrice Bergeron , Pavel Zacha, and David Krejci to new contracts. Although these are likely going to be the last major moves the team makes before the regular season begins, it wouldn’t hurt them to bring in one last depth forward. When looking at the remaining free agents on the board, there are three who stand out, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at each of them.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate

Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Hampus Lindholm
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Gerry Cheevers
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Pavel Zacha
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Phil Esposito
CBS Boston

Dennis Eckersley retiring from Red Sox broadcasts

BOSTON -- A familiar voice will no longer be heard on a regular basis in New England, as Dennis Eckersley has decided to retire from his role as color analyst on Red Sox television broadcasts.The Boston Globe's Chad Finn reported the news on Monday, noting that the 67-year-old Eckersley will be moving to California to "spend as much time as possible with his twin grandchildren.""There are times in your life when you realize you've got to get on with it," Eckersley told Finn. "Having grandkids in the Bay Area and visiting them in the offseason, that pushed me along. I...
NHL

Sweeney Talks Bergeron, Krejci, Pastrnak, and More

Sweeney said that discussions with both Bergeron and Krejci had been ongoing for some time, noting that in Krejci's case there were talks regarding his return dating back as far as last season. With the knowledge for several weeks that both wanted to return to the Bruins, Sweeney commended the centermen for their patience as the club worked to craft the deals within the constraints of the salary cap, while also acknowledging their willingness to do what was best for the success of the team in 2022-23.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Will Need Zacha’s Flexibility Early in 2022-23

Over the past two NHL trade deadlines, the Boston Bruins were rumored to have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha. At both deadlines, the Devils ended up holding onto Zacha, but that all changed in July. Boston general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired Zacha in a trade for Erik Haula.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins
Yardbarker

Patrice Bergeron Signs 1-Year Deal With Boston Bruins

Forward Patrice Bergeron is returning for at least one more season with the Boston Bruins. An announcement was made Monday morning that the veteran signed for one year at a base salary of $2.5 million base, with another $2.5 million in performance bonuses. With Bergeron’s contract structured the way it is for performance incentives (which he should attain), Boston has the ability to push some of that bonus overage into next season if they exceed that $82.5 million cap ceiling.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Boston Red Sox hitter Bobby Dalbec looking to increase playing time with position change

As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the August 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt #1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS REPORTEDLY HAVE A SERIOUS OFFER ON THE TABLE FOR NAZEM KADRI

In the latest Daily Rundown, hosted by Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Seravalli expressed the belief that the New York Islanders have submitted a serious offer to the camp of Nazem Kadri. Less than two weeks ago, it was rumored that a deal between the two sides was a foregone conclusion, so it is safe to say that the two sides are at least familiar with each other.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NBC Sports

Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans

Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins announce Patrice Bergeron is returning on one-year contract

The wait is over for Boston Bruins fans. Patrice Bergeron has officially made his decision. The Bruins captain is returning for a 19th season with the Original Six franchise, the team announced Monday. He'll play on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with an additional $2.5 million in incentives. Bergeron...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Could Lysell make Bruins' roster? Sweeney gives encouraging response

The Boston Bruins need an infusion of scoring and speed, and one player who could provide both is Fabian Lysell. The 19-year-old right winger was Boston's first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had a fantastic 2021-22 season with the WHL's Vancouver Giants, tallying 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 53 games, in addition to an even more impressive playoff run.
BOSTON, MA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy