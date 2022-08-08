ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

hottytoddy.com

Abbeville Man Charged with Commercial Burglary

An Abbeville man was arrested for commercial burglary recently, according to the Oxford Police Department. On Aug. 5, OPD responded to Heritage Drive in reference to a burglary occurring at a business. After investigation, Dylan Thomas Busby, 27, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with commercial burglary. Busby was taken...
ABBEVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church

A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
Oxford, MS
Oxford, MS
Lafayette County, MS
Lafayette County, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Woman Charged with Credit Card Fraud and Felon in Possession of a Weapon

Tags: Credit Card Fraud, crime, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, fraud, Hannah Russell, Mississippi, Oxford, Oxford Police Department. Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Bond denied for Oxford murder suspect

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The preliminary hearing for Oxford murder suspect Tim Herrington Jr. began Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. The court appearance was originally believed to only be a bond hearing, during which a judge would either grant or deny him a bond. The judge did deny a bond. However,...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Bond denied for suspect, new details emerge in Jimmie “Jay” Lee case

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — It has been one month since University of Mississippi graduate, Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing, and suspect Sheldon Herrington, Jr. appeared in court for the case Tuesday morning. Lafayette County Circuit Judge Grady Tollison decided to combine Herrington’s bond hearing with a preliminary hearing which opened the door for the prosecution […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Police identify men arrested after bar shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men opened fire toward each other following a bar fight in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the fight happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7 at Mike’s Bar and Grill. He said the fight spilled out into the parking lot where both men pulled...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

More information released after Alcorn County jail escape and recapture

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Three men charged with escaping from the Alcorn County jail remain behind bars after their capture in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured Friday evening near the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU). Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash

(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

AG's Office explains dismissal against former Calhoun City police chief

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is no longer pursuing an embezzlement conviction against Calhoun City’s former police chief. Logan Reeves, a spokesman for State Auditor Shad White, confirmed the Attorney General’s Office dismissed charges against LaTana Williams. The state auditor accused Williams in...
CALHOUN CITY, MS

