Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Abbeville Man Charged with Commercial Burglary
An Abbeville man was arrested for commercial burglary recently, according to the Oxford Police Department. On Aug. 5, OPD responded to Heritage Drive in reference to a burglary occurring at a business. After investigation, Dylan Thomas Busby, 27, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with commercial burglary. Busby was taken...
Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church
A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
Oxford Eagle
Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 5 to August 9
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. August 5. Nataren Adonay, 29....
One man arrested, another on the run after investigation into Mississippi moving company
Authorities are looking for the owner of a Mississippi moving company who is wanted on two counts of embezzlement after officers recovered property from at least seven victims. Officers are looking for Spyder Moving Services owner, Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin, 26, of Oxford after a lengthy investigation of the company by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three arrested, accused of helping inmates escape Mississippi jail
Three people have been arrested and charged with aiding four inmates to escape from a Mississippi jail last week. Officials from the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on social media. “As part of the ongoing investigation into the August 5th escape of four inmates from the Alcorn...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Woman Charged with Credit Card Fraud and Felon in Possession of a Weapon
Tags: Credit Card Fraud, crime, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, fraud, Hannah Russell, Mississippi, Oxford, Oxford Police Department. Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
wtva.com
Bond denied for Oxford murder suspect
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The preliminary hearing for Oxford murder suspect Tim Herrington Jr. began Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. The court appearance was originally believed to only be a bond hearing, during which a judge would either grant or deny him a bond. The judge did deny a bond. However,...
Bond denied for suspect, new details emerge in Jimmie “Jay” Lee case
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — It has been one month since University of Mississippi graduate, Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing, and suspect Sheldon Herrington, Jr. appeared in court for the case Tuesday morning. Lafayette County Circuit Judge Grady Tollison decided to combine Herrington’s bond hearing with a preliminary hearing which opened the door for the prosecution […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Police identify men arrested after bar shooting in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men opened fire toward each other following a bar fight in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the fight happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7 at Mike’s Bar and Grill. He said the fight spilled out into the parking lot where both men pulled...
Bond denied for man accused of murdering Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi judge denied bond for the man charged in the murder of a missing Ole Miss graduate. 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington, of Grenada, Miss., has been charged in the murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, who was last seen July 8 in Oxford. Law...
wtva.com
Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
wtva.com
More information released after Alcorn County jail escape and recapture
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Three men charged with escaping from the Alcorn County jail remain behind bars after their capture in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured Friday evening near the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU). Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Steps Up Effort to Force Traffic to Stop for School Buses
The Oxford Police Department wants to remind motorists as students head back to the classroom to stop for school buses or face the consequences. Officers will be out looking for drivers who disregard the red flashing stop sign on stopped school buses in both marked and unmarked vehicles. “The safety...
Suspected burglar found hiding above celing tiles in Mississippi laundry
When police officers responded to a burglary in progress at a Mississippi laundry, the suspected burglar hopes that officers would not be looking everywhere but up. Tupelo police officers eventually found the suspected burglar hiding in the ceiling when they arrived at the West Main Laundry at 691 West Main Street when they responded to the call at 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.
2 suspects on the run after shots fired at deputies, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after shots were fired at Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies early Monday morning. Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a prowler call in the 1800 block of Covington Pike. According to Memphis Police, three people fired shots at deputies assigned...
Man drowns in Germantown drainage ditch, police say
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after drowning in a drainage ditch in Germantown, according to Germantown Police. Police said they were called out to Riverdale Park around 6:17 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. When police and fire officials made it out there, they said they found a...
wtva.com
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash
(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
wtva.com
AG's Office explains dismissal against former Calhoun City police chief
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is no longer pursuing an embezzlement conviction against Calhoun City’s former police chief. Logan Reeves, a spokesman for State Auditor Shad White, confirmed the Attorney General’s Office dismissed charges against LaTana Williams. The state auditor accused Williams in...
WDAM-TV
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Bond has been denied for the 22-year-old accused of killing one of his college classmates. In court on Tuesday, Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison denied bond for Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee.
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
Comments / 1