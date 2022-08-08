Read full article on original website
Alex Guarnaschelli Says She Sliced Off the Tip of Her Finger While Cooking on 'Alex vs America'
Alex Guarnaschelli is opening up about a scary cooking incident that happened on season 2 of her show, Alex vs America. During the Brunch Battle episode of the Food Network series, Guarnaschelli was using a mandoline to slice sunchokes when she accidentally positioned the sharp gadget too close to her hand.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
How Food Network Star Guy Fieri's Wife Distracted Him From a Fight When They Met
Ever since making his debut on Food Network Star in 2006, Guy Fieri has built quite the culinary empire. As viewers of the cable channel may know, the 54 year old has had multiple food-related series on the famed cable network with his most popular ones being Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy's Grocery Games. Throughout his career, he's opened — and sometimes closed — numerous restaurants. Guy's even written cookbooks, filled with recipes that perfectly blend his foodie flare and his Italian roots. But he hasn't done any of this alone. He's been lucky to have his wife Lori Brisson beside him, and their love story is nothing if not the perfect recipe.
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
Why Food Network Fans Think Giada De Laurentiis Hooked Up With Bobby Flay
Food Network stars Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay have collaborated numerous times over their nearly two decades long friendship.
Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix
Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
Rod Stewart, 77, Spends Quality Time With Kids Kimberly, 42, & Sean, 41, In Italy
Sir Rod Stewart beat the Italian summer heat by dressing in all white on Saturday (Aug. 6). The 77-year-old rocker sported a snow-white linen shirt with matching shorts, flat cap, and sneakers while out and about in Capri, Italy. Sean Stewart and Kimberly Stewart joined their father for this outing. Kimberly, 42, opted for a black minidress and baseball cap, while Sean, 41, seemed to be the fashion middle-ground between his father and sister, dressing in black paisley-print shorts and a white t-shirt. Together, the Stewarts spent some quality time together before rejoining the rest of the clan. ‘
Inside Ben Affleck's $30 Million LA Mansion With 7 Bedrooms, Spa And Motor Court
Ben Affleck has listed his mansion in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $30 million Tuesday, weeks after he tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in July. The "Argo" actor and director, 49, purchased the property, which spans about 13,500 square feet, TMZ reported. The estate sits on a tree-lined...
“I Could Even Style Them With a Balenciaga Look”: Kim Kardashian on Her Beats x Kim Collaboration
Kim Kardashian’s signature minimalist aesthetic knows no bounds; from her solution-oriented brand Skims to her just-launched ritual-based skin-care line Sknn by Kim, Kardashian has found a way to simplify everyday necessities beautifully. And her latest minimally focused venture will be available on Tuesday, August 16—a collaboration with Beats Fit Pro on a trio of wireless earbuds, each hand-painted in Kardashian’s signature neutral color palette. Beats x Kim is meant to combine function and functionality—like a wardrobe staple that seamlessly blends into whatever you’re wearing. “This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones,” she tells Vogue exclusively.
Katharine McPhee wears ‘perfect’ dress for ‘date night’ with David Foster
Dolled up for date night! After a “case of the mondaze,” Katharine McPhee put on the “perfect little date night dress” for an evening out with her husband, David Foster. The “Country Comfort” star, 38, posed for multiple mirror selfies via Instagram Stories, showing off her blue-and-white striped Veronica Beard number ($498). “At least I put some makeup on,” she wrote while rocking the ruched linen frock. “@davidfoster comin in hot,” the “American Idol” added alongside a car emoji before documenting the 72-year-old composer’s arrival. When Foster spotted the singer filming him from their backyard, he asked, “Am I in the shot?” McPhee replied, “Honey, I’m...
Giada De Laurentiis Makes This Summer Recipe Almost ‘Daily’ — But It’s Not Her Only Mouthwatering Idea for Burrata
But for the perfect summer appetizer, Giada De Laurentiis mixes cream burrata with sweet corn, fresh nectarines (or peaches), and Fresno Chile.
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
Newly Single Pete Davidson Should Star in an ‘FBoy Island’ Spinoff
After nine months, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s whirlwind, rollercoaster romance has come to an end. Sources say the celebs knew their stars were crossed from the start, and that distance ultimately broke the two up as Davidson prepares to film his upcoming Peacock show, the Lorne Michaels-produced Bupkis. They reportedly remain in touch and on good terms, albeit mutually “bummed” that things didn’t work out.Given that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, well Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, it seems safe to bet that both sides of this rift will land on their feet. But what’s next? This is...
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Towering Wedding Cake Was Dripping with Crystals
The RHONJ couple’s lavish wedding celebration included a massive blinged-out confection. As Teresa Giudice proves year after year, no special occasion in her house is complete without an over-the-top cake. So naturally, when she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member ensured there was a jaw-dropping confection for the reception.
Nina Dobrev And Julianne Hough Reveal The Fate Of Fresh Vine Wine - Exclusive
If wining and dining is your favorite pastime, then you probably know all about the brand Fresh Vine Wine. The company was co-founded by actresses Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev to create premium wines with exceptional taste. The famous friends pride themselves on supporting a healthy lifestyle, as Fresh Vine Wine's portfolio showcases a wine that has fewer calories and carbs and less sugar. Shoutout to all of the brand's gluten-free fans too!
What Ordering An 'Angel Shot' At A Bar Really Means
Hanging out at the bar can be a fun activity for people who want to meet up with friends and colleagues, celebrate special occasions, chill after a date or event, or just unwind after a long day. Drinking establishments have become popular fixtures in cultures all around the world, with histories that predate ancient Rome, according to The Brew Enthusiast. Whether you're a beer aficionado or prefer a cocktail or glass of wine, many of today's bars serve a variety of alcoholic (and nonalcoholic) beverages to satisfy every type of palate. However, no matter if you're at your familiar neighborhood dive bar or an upscale taphouse, it's always extremely important to stay alert and aware of your surroundings, and carefully monitor your booze intake.
Shay Mitchell’s Favorite Things, From Summer Skincare Staples to Chic Baby Gear
Shay Mitchell is making the most of her summer. Weeks after giving birth to her second child, Shay Mitchell celebrated the arrival of her first pop-up shop for Béis — the chic travel accessories brand she launched four years ago — in June at buzzy Los Angeles shopping center The Grove. The Cleaning Lady executive producer recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to share her go-to products, including her latest fashion finds and the items she makes it a point to restock at her travel destination if they got left out during packing.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Smart...
17 Fan Reactions To Netflix's "Keep Breathing"
Liv isn't the only one that this show took on a ride.
Shailene Woodley Buys Gorgeous Midcentury Modern House That Is Famous for Glam Fashion Photoshoots
Shailene Woodley has put her split from fiancé Aaron Rodgers behind her and she’s moving on to a stunning Beachwood Canyon home. The Big Little Lies star paid $4.4 million in an off-market deal for the 1958-built home that is well-known in fashion circles. Its stunning architecture, created by Kazumi Adachi, has made it a coveted spot for glam photoshoots for magazines like Vogue and GQ. We don’t know if the 30-year-old actress wants cameras and crew members traipsing through her new home, but she can always rent it out if she’s away on location.
