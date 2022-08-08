Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Bryan County Webstaurant Store announces expansion
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County, representing more than $87 million in investment and the company’s largest expansion in Georgia.
Ships wait offshore in bottleneck at Port of Savannah
Georgia Ports Authority officials say an offshore bottleneck at the Port of Savannah has peaked. Incoming holiday cargo and diversions from other ports have caused record volumes — and kept ships offshore. GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch said more than 40 ships were waiting to come into the port...
What’s drawing Hollywood to the Peach State?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Film and television industry productions spent $4.4 billion in the state during the fiscal year. According to the Georgia film office, a total of 412 productions were hosted in the state of Georgia between July 2021 and the end of June 2022. So, what’s drawing light, camera, and action to the […]
St. Joseph’s/Candler to build new health care campus in lower Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Once complete, the site will integrate a St. Joseph’s/Candler campus into a brand new housing community in Richmond Hill off of Belfast Keller Road just a half mile from I-95. Their new facilities will stand four times larger than the St. Joseph’s/Candler current campus in Pooler. That’s big news for those […]
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
SAD BUT TRUE: Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp shutting down for good
Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
RECAP | Statesboro City Council – 8/2/22
The following is a recap of actions taken during Tuesday, August 2, 2022 regular meeting of the Statesboro Mayor and City Council. Stay connected with Grice Connect for in-depth coverage of the news that matters most to you. Tankersley honored with key to the city. Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and...
INTRODUCTIONS: Meet Whitney Hall
Whitney Hall is a Savannah native and Air National Guard service member who is gearing up to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her business, HallofSneakz. Voted Connect Savannah’s ‘Best Shoe Store’ in 2021 and 2022, HallofSneakz is a specialty sneaker boutique that vends exclusive and sought-after athletic shoes. Hall initially started HallofSneakz as an online retailer back in 2016 from her apartment in Atlanta. And last year, Hall opened her first brick and mortar store in the heart of downtown Savannah at 30 W York St.
Free microchipping clinic in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Liberty County Animal Services will be hosting a free microchipping clinic for residents of the Lowcountry. According to Liberty County Animal Services, the shelter will be hosting a free microchipping event for community members of the Lowcountry. Participants do not have to live in Liberty County in order to take […]
Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
Carver Village residents push back against recycling facility proposal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Carver Village is considering a proposal to build a new recycling facility but some community members want to throw that proposal in the trash. Southern Metals recycling has been here with Carver Village before. They presented their plan for the facility and how they want to...
Savannah hoping to add special prosecutor for gun crimes
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The city of Savannah is getting aggressive in its fight to get violent criminals off the street. Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement during his weekly news conference Tuesday morning. The mayor says he'll ask the City Council on Thursday to approve a Memorandum of Understanding...
Hometown Hero: Healthy Savannah Pedestrians
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The goal is to not just make walking as easy as putting one foot in front of the other. But to make it easy everywhere. “When we have community members who depend on walking and biking to get to their every-day life activities like going to church, going to the store, going to school, then we want those people to have the infrastructure in their communities to do so safely,” Armand Turner said.
Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
Felony Suspect Ashton Mingle Dies In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
On Sunday morning, a man wanted on a felony warrant died in a motor-vehicle crash in Bulloch County. The crash happened on the Pulaski Highway bridge when the driver struck and crashed through rail and went into the water.
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday. Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.
‘The economy has really put a burden on people’: Parents struggling to pay for school lunch
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As a single parent, Diane Hall has taken care of Jaylin Parish since she was a baby. Last week Jaylin started her first day of kindergarten in the Savannah Chatham County school system. “To find out that I had to pay three dollars for lunch, it...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
