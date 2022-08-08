ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Breeze Airways Adds Non Stop Flight To Tampa Fla Starting In November

Syracuse, N.Y. - You'll have another option out of Syracuse Hancock Airport to escape the winter weather this year. Breeze Airways has announced a nonstop flight to Tampa Florida. The weekly flight begins Saturday November 19th. Breeze will serve this route using the same type of Airbus aircraft, they use...
