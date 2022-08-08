ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungry Horse, MT

Comments / 0

NBCMontana

4 dead, 3 injured in Glacier Co. crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision between two vehicles Saturday night left four people dead and three people seriously injured. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office and emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 2 at mile marker 215 just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found Shawn Patrick...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County

The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Acting… Feloniously

6:31 a.m. A woman wanted to know how to best get her ex out of her life. 7:41 a.m. Thirty head of cattle were on a property they weren’t supposed to be on. 8:45 a.m. 20 cows were loose near Kalispell. 9:19 a.m. A dog previously cited for excessive...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Woman Who Fell Through Gymnasium Roof Identified

A local 20-year-old woman who fell through a skylight on the roof of the Columbia Falls High School gymnasium on July 31 has been identified as Erika Brisendine, according to the Columbia Falls Police Department and a GoFundMe page set up by a family member. Police officers responded to the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Finding Steven

For five years, Shelley Giebeig has wondered about the identity of Cliff Doe, the nickname given to human remains discovered nearly 20 years ago at the bottom of a steep and rocky precipice near Marion. The case had been cold for years until Giebeig, a detective’s secretary and deputy coroner for the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, started digging into it in her free time.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Bullet-hole Riddled Books Prompt Library Closure

ImagineIF Library Director Ashley Cummins was about to board a plane back to Kalispell on Aug. 3 when she got a call from library staff informing her that five books left in the overnight book drop appeared to have been shot with a firearm. “Not knowing anything else about the...
NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Babb

MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is dead and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Babb Tuesday evening. Montana Highway Patrol says a 34-year-old man was driving a Ford Explorer north on U.S. Highway 89. The driver didn’t follow the curve to the left, causing the vehicle to run off the right side of the road and start rolling.
BABB, MT
Flathead Beacon

Living in Wild Places

I recently retweeted a meme I found amusing. It featured a closeup of the business end of a great white shark sporting what appeared to be a toothy, mischievous grin. Below, the text read: Dear Humans, the ocean is not “shark infested.” It’s our home. We live here.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Evacuation Orders Lift as Elmo Fire Slows

The footprint of the Elmo Fire burning southwest of Flathead Lake barely budged overnight with the fire only adding four acres of growth. The 21,349-acre fire is now 61% contained. Following consultation with the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that Lake Mary...
ELMO, MT
Flathead Beacon

Cold, Clean Water

We sat in the Flathead River, the blazing sun upon our backs. To the south hovered the old steel bridge, toward northeast towered the steep mountains resonating the beauty of Columbia Falls. A raft followed a river dog downstream. The owner finally pulled the wet, cold pooch back into the raft as the river made the bend near the public access.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds

The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening. About 150 homes are now in...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Rivers Alliance Hosts Second Annual Cleanup Day

Last summer, dive and scuba teams equipped with GPS devices assembled on the three forks of the Flathead River to scavenge for underwater detritus, turning up everything from refrigerators to toilets to metal rip rap along the riverbanks and bottoms. Much of the debris on the Middle Fork were artifacts...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Nonprofit Glacier Institute Launches ‘Restoration’ Campaign

Postgraduate students of the outdoors will already understand why the Flathead Valley ranks so high in the geographic canon of Mother Nature’s most influential works, but teachers on a mission to reach a whole new freshman class are celebrating after the Glacier Institute announced its first major fundraising initiative last month.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

'Worst proposal ever': C. Falls board rejects 455-unit plan

COLUMBIA FALLS — Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge while the Columbia Falls Planning Board deliberated on an immense housing project with the potential to transform the small city.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

