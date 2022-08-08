ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 3

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts

Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

This Flopped John Travolta Movie Is Now In Netflix’s Top 10

One of John Travolta’s flopped movies with a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes is now on Netflix’s Top 10 list. The film called Trading Paint came out in 2019 and while also showcasing a 0% critic score, it also has a 31% audience score. The movie focused on Travolta’s character, Sam, who often races with his son Cam, but then Cam joins the team of one of Sam’s rivals. This prompts Sam to come out of retirement to return to racing.
MOVIES
Popculture

Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles

Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Joe Johnston
Person
Kevin Hart
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Og#Hbo Max
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set

You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space

Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy