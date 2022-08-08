The first issue of Neil Gaiman’s comic book The Sandman was published in 1989, and the idea of adapting it to the screen has been around since at least 1991. One attempt to bring the story to life was being developed almost 10 years ago by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was in talks to star as Morpheus the Dream King, though it never came to be, so Netflix’s new ten-episode series — also called The Sandman, natch — marks the first time we’ll see The Dreaming and those who inhabit it. So just who will be starring in the series?

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO