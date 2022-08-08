ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

wrul.com

Two Theft Reports and Three Arrests in the White County Sheriff’s Department Report

Last Friday a Carmi man filed a theft report saying that his car had been stolen. 64 year old Mark Winters told the White County Sheriff’s Department that his silver 2005 GMC Yukon had been stolen sometime between August 1st and August 5th. Winters stated that there is a 4 inch by 4 inch section of the chrome plated bumper that was missing on either the front or back bumper of the vehicle. No more information about this case has been made available at this time.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday night shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue. That happened around 9:45 Tuesday night. Officers say they found the victim inside the doorway of a home. They say the victim was in critical condition and died at the hospital. The Vanderburgh...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed after being hit by a car in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Madisonville Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed while crossing a road Tuesday night. The police department says Jon Harrell was crossing the street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Country Mart gas station. The driver of the car told officers she hit a person […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
County
Warrick County, IN
Warrick County, IN
Accidents
Warrick County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

3 victims dead after Weinbach house explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Ohio River#Accident#Warrick Co#Sheriff S Office
14news.com

Coroner: 3 people dead after house explosion in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon. It happened near the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue. Officials say the call originally came in just before 1 p.m. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says three people...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man arrested in Jasper after chase Tuesday morning

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Jasper after a chase. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5 Tuesday morning. They say a stolen car was reported on 164 and State Road 162. Deputies say Jasper police used stop sticks and the driver ran...
14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whopam.com

Pedestrian killed in Madisonville accident

A man was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Tuesday night in Madisonville. It happened about 8:30 p.m. and Madisonville police say 47-year old Misty Baxter of Earlington was southbound on South Main Street when she struck a man identified as Jon Harrell, who was walking west as he crossed the street near the Country Mark gas station.
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Crews respond to rekindled house fire on Browning Rd.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials tell us a house rekindled around 3:30 Tuesday morning. It’s on Browning Road in northern Vanderburgh County. It’s the same house crews responded to Monday night. Dispatch called it a second alarm house fire. Several departments were called to the scene,...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
wevv.com

39 homes damaged, 4 destroyed in massive explosion in Evansville

Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Madisonville Police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Madisonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a man on a bike. We're told this all happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along North Main Street. Authorities say when they arrived, a man was laying in the road. After investigating, police say the man was traveling northbound on...
MADISONVILLE, KY

