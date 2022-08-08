Read full article on original website
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
Rosario Dawson seemingly confirms The Punisher is being rebooted with Jon Bernthal
Rosario Dawson has seemingly confirmed the Marvel universe is rebooting The Punisher. While speaking at a Q&A panel at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, the Death Proof actor said the show would finally be returning to the silver screen. Dawson, who previously appeared in other Marvel shows like Luke Cage,...
Idris Elba has BDE (big dad energy) and we can’t get enough
Idris Ebla is the definition of BDE, and you’re only partially on the right track if your mind immediately went somewhere rather risqué. One of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men of the Year, Elba clearly exudes confidence that can instantly make a person weak at the knees, but his Big Dad Energy is even more appealing.
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Amanda Seyfried shares her support for intimacy coordinators on set after Sean Bean’s comments
As the conversation around intimacy coordinators has grown recently, The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried has shared her support for them to be implemented on all sets while sharing a troubling story from the early parts of her career. Speaking to Porter Magazine, Seyfried said that she emerged from the “pre-#MeToo...
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU
Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Daredevil, Wong And More Marvel Characters Keep Appearing On Disney+ And She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Has Strong Opinions On Their Parts
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Tatiana Maslany discusses the roles that Daredevil, Wong and more play on the Disney+ show.
‘Magnum, P.I.’ star Roger E. Mosley has died
Actor Roger E. Mosley passed away on Sunday aged 83 years old. The actor was most known for his work on the CBS crime drama Magnum P.I. starring as Theadore “T.C’ Calvin, a helicopter pilot and friend of Tom Selleck’s character Thomas Magnum. He worked on all eight seasons of the show running from 1980 to 1988.
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Praised Arnold Schwarzenegger for Agreeing to 1 ‘True Lies’ Change
Arnold Schwarzenegger agreed to one last-minute 'True Lies' change that proved to Jamie Lee Curtis what a great guy he is.
'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max Gears Up for a 'Gutting' and Fans Are Furious
Sources report that Warner Bros. Discovery will be restructuring ahead of its Q2 earnings call.
Paramount announced ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fan appreciation weekend
It’s time to grab your flight gear and prepare for high octane fun as Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters for a one-of-a-kind experience for its massive fan base. A press release from Paramount shares the exciting news that Top Gun: Maverick is bringing fans an immersive and exclusive look at the making of the blockbuster hit thanks to its soaring success. The movie is now, officially, Paramount’s “seventh highest grossing domestic box office movie of all time,” and rightfully so.
John Leguizamo clarifies comments criticising James Franco playing Fidel Castro: ‘Don’t get it twisted’
John Leguizamo has spoken out against the discrimination faced by Latin actors as he clarified his criticism of James Franco playing Fidel Castro.Last week, it was reported that Franco would play the Cuban leader in independent filmcalled Alina of Cuba.The casting drew criticism over the decision to have a white man play the role, with Ice Stage star Leguizamo calling it “F’d up”.“I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!” he wrote on social media.On Saturday, Leguizamo posted a video to Instagram clarifying his comments.Stressing again that he had “no problems with James Franco”, he said:...
Mumford & Sons Frontman Marcus Mumford Wrote His New Song "Cannibal" About His Childhood Abuse
"I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years."
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now
Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
Who is Mike Barnes? ‘Cobra Kai’s latest ‘Karate Kid’ legacy character, explained
The wait is almost over, karate kids, because Cobra Kai is about to return for its fifth season in September. On top of introducing fan-favorite new characters like Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), the Netflix — formerly YouTube Red — smash has become such a hit with viewers thanks to its ongoing commitment to bringing back characters from the original Karate Kid movies.
17 Fan Reactions To Netflix's "Keep Breathing"
Liv isn't the only one that this show took on a ride.
Happy birthday, Peter Parker! Here’s how fans are celebrating
Fans are celebrating the birthday of their favorite web-slinger, Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man. Not only does Wednesday, August 10 mark the birthday of Tom Holland’s iteration of the character, as we initially found out by glimpsing his passport in the promotional material for 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, but it also marks the 60th anniversary of the comic book character as well.
15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’
Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
