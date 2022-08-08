Read full article on original website
Warrick Co. Schools make safety changes
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Schools have made some changes this year. In a letter sent to parents, they mention the shootings at Uvalde, Texas being a reminder of safety. Some of the changes include parents are no longer allowed to walk their elementary aged children to class....
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
Parents and officials encourage school zone safety
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school back in session for many children, some parents of Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation students said they are worried about drivers speeding through school zones. “Please slow down because you never know what may happen,” said mother of three, Yolanda Broshears. “It might be...
DCPS delays start date due to major software issue
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Public School District say their schools will no longer start on Wednesday, but instead will begin on Friday. School officials say the delay is due to a major software issue that has disrupted securing their afternoon bus routes. On Wednesday...
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office stepping up back to school patrols
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve stepped up traffic enforcement around area schools and bus routes to help make sure this school year gets off to a safe start. All Vanderburgh County schools are back in session for the 2022-2023...
Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s almost time for Henderson County students to head back to school. Wednesday is their first day. Students will be getting to know the new Jefferson Elementary. It can support 400 students with 18 classrooms. There’s a tornado shelter, a music room equipped with instruments,...
Tri-State parents prepare students to return to school in high heat
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As students return back to school, many of them are having recess in temperatures that have reached the mid 90s. Some Tri-State parents are preparing their kids to safely be in the high temperatures while attending school. Mother of two, Aletta Fields-Thomas, says she’s not concerned...
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
3 victims dead after Weinbach house explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
Local hospital addresses nursing shortage
A local hospital is taking steps to address a national issue. You may remember, first city news first told you last week Good Samaritan Hospital is getting part of Knox County’s share of READI money. That stands for regional economic acceleration development initiative. Today, first city news spoke with...
Demand grows in rural southern Indiana as communities struggle to find child care
MARENGO, Ind. (WDRB) -- There's a struggle to find child care in rural southern Indiana communities. Some families have been left with no options as daycares and child care facilities shuttered during the pandemic. Less than a decade ago, there were about 40 kids involved in the after school program...
Daviess County chosen for pilot program for jail inmates
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Daviess County was one of five counties selected by the Governor’s Office for a new pilot program that helps provide resources and help for those incarcerated. Data from the state’s department of corrections said that one out of every three individuals released from jail in Indiana in 2018 were arrested again within […]
EPD hosts ‘Cupcake With a Cop’ community outreach event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department hosted ‘Cupcake With a Cop’ event for the community. Residents gathered at Gayla-Cake shop where they hung out with officers and decorated their own cupcake. Officer Taylor Merriss said having these events helps bridge the gap between residents...
39 homes damaged, 4 destroyed in massive explosion in Evansville
Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing charges after officers say her child was found alone at a grocery store. Officers were called to Grocery Outlet at 1200 North Fulton Avenue Tuesday night for a child running around the store with no parent. Authorities say the six-year-old was...
New UE residence hall officially complete
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new residence hall is now complete in the center of the University of Evansville’s campus on Walnut Street. Officials say the new dorm hall will house 293 students this fall starting August 24. The residence hall creates a new concept for UE students who...
Coroner: 3 people dead after house explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon. It happened near the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue. Officials say the call originally came in just before 1 p.m. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says three people...
Crews respond to rekindled house fire on Browning Rd.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials tell us a house rekindled around 3:30 Tuesday morning. It’s on Browning Road in northern Vanderburgh County. It’s the same house crews responded to Monday night. Dispatch called it a second alarm house fire. Several departments were called to the scene,...
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
