New inhaled COVID-19 therapeutic blocks viral replication in the lungs
Scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, have created a new COVID-19 therapeutic that could one day make treating SARS-CoV-2 infections as easy as using a nasal spray for allergies. The therapeutic uses short snippets of synthetic DNA to gum up the genetic machinery that allows SARS-CoV-2 to replicate within...
New portable diagnostic detects SARS-CoV-2 RNA and antibodies at the same time
As the COVID-19 pandemic has run its course, the questions we have been asking ourselves have evolved: from "How do I know if I'm infected?" to "How strong is my immunity?" to "Which strain of the virus do I have?" And, as new variants continue to emerge, it's likely that we'll keep asking ourselves those questions, often at the same time.
Sugemalimab: safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC
The human monoclonal antibody sugemalimab is a safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer without disease progression after either concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) or sequential chemoradiotherapy (sCRT), according to findings presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
First-line pembrolizumab or placebo combined with etoposide and platinum for ES-SCLC
Long-term follow up of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer who were given pembrolizumab and etoposide/platinum (EP) versus placebo + etoposide/platinum as first-line therapy support the continued exploration of pembrolizumab-based combinations for patients with small cell lung cancer. In the phase 3 KEYNOTE-604 study of pembrolizumab and etoposide/platinum...
Exercise training program improves cardiorespiratory fitness in adults with chronic kidney disease
A randomized trial recently published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD) found that a 12-month program of in-center aerobic and resistance exercise program improved physical functioning among adults 55 years and older with CKD stages G3b-4 and a high level of medical comorbidities. Among adults ≥55 years with...
Study discloses clinical-relevant intertumoral heterogeneity of NSCLCs driven by MET exon 14 skipping
A study presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna disclosed the clinical-relevant intertumoral heterogeneity of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) driven by MET exon 14 skipping. MET exon 14 skipping, as a rare driver for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), can be successfully targeted...
New injectable gel offers promise for tough-to-treat brain tumors
Like the hardiest weed, glioblastoma almost always springs back—usually within months after a patient's initial brain tumor is surgically removed. That is why survival rates for this cancer are just 25 percent at one year and plummet to 5 percent by the five-year mark. One of the challenges of...
New prognostic marker discovered for multiple sclerosis severity
It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have now been published in Neurology.
Multiple sclerosis drug works in a surprising way
Drugs called interferon betas are common treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS), reducing relapses and slowing motor function decline. Interferon beta, a protein known to contain a zinc binding pocket, is thought to reduce proinflammatory molecules and even increase production of anti-inflammatory species in MS patients. But researchers now report in ACS Chemical Neuroscience that the molecule reduces the binding of three components—zinc, C-peptide and albumin—to red blood cells.
Quality of life with multiple sclerosis may depend on several factors
Quality of life is a measure of a person's level of comfort, health and happiness. For people with multiple sclerosis (MS), a new study has found there are specific factors that may affect a person's physical and mental quality of life. The study is published in the August 10, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
PET scan visualization can measure effects of STING-activating drugs
Stimulator of interferon genes, or STING, helps regulate immune activation. Thus, a research team is testing drugs that activate STING as a form of cancer immunotherapy and for treating certain infections. Findings from their study, published in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine, reveal previously unknown functional links between STING signaling and immunometabolism. They also suggest that positron emission tomography (PET) imaging could provide a widely accessible approach to measure the pharmacodynamic effects of using STING-activating drugs.
Phase 2 study of lung cancer gene panel testing demonstrates cytological specimens accurate
Personalized medicine for lung cancer using molecular-targeted drugs is common but there have been no prospective validation studies done on the usefulness of lung cancer gene panel testing using cytology samples. However, researchers lead by Kei Morikawa, St. Marianna University School of Medicine, Japan today reported data that the success...
Eating grapes could hold remarkable potential for health benefits
Recent studies released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University show "astonishing" effects of grape consumption and "remarkable" impacts on health and on lifespans. Published in the journal Foods, one study showed that adding grapes in an amount equal to just under two cups of...
Unraveling of genetic mechanism behind tumor formation may improve targeted treatment for cancer patients
Genetic alterations in the FGFR2 gene occur in various cancer types and represent a promising target for therapies. However, clinical responses to available therapies remained variable and unpredictable, making it difficult to select patients who would benefit from these types of treatments. An international team of researchers, including Shridar Ganesan, MD, Ph.D., chief of molecular oncology and associate director for translational research at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state's leading cancer center and only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, together with RWJBarnabas Health, have found new opportunities to improve diagnostics and targeted therapy for many cancer patients. The research, published in the online version of Nature, highlights the importance of studying the functional consequences of genetic changes in tumors.
What is vasculitis? What to know about disorder that 'knocked out' Ashton Kutcher's vision
Ashton Kutcher has revealed he was diagnosed with vasculitis, saying there was a time he was unsure if he would ever be able to see, hear or walk again. In an upcoming episode of National Geographic's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge," which Access Hollywood published an exclusive clip of, Kutcher told Grylls "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium."
Discovering a major contributor to Alzheimer's disease
Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer's disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology.
First study of its kind links moms' problems to adolescent attachment
It should come as no great surprise that mothers have profound influence on their children. But what about mothers who have their own personality disorder symptoms, such as problems getting along with others? New research finds, for the first time, that maternal personality disorder symptoms impact their adolescent children who subsequently show a higher likelihood of insecure attachment.
Study identifies immune regulator as critical contributor to stomach cancer development
Researchers aim to beat stomach cancer at its own game by identifying modulators of the innate immune system that drive it and applying the brakes before cancer takes hold. In 2021, Professor Brendan Jenkins and Dr. Ruby Dawson challenged conventional thinking about how stomach cancer forms—the answers have created a paradigm shift in scientific thinking around how the immune system contributes to the development of stomach cancer.
Smoking cessation program reports that 30 percent of support in a lung cancer screening program
Patients with lung cancer who attended a lung cancer screening event and who then participated in a personalized smoking cessation study achieved smoking abstinence rates of more than 30 percent, according to research presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna. Many participants who undergo...
