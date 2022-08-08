ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
GOBankingRates

Have Any of These Rare Items? They Could Be Worth a Lot of Money

Who doesn’t have a closet, an attic, a garage or a basement full of boxes you probably haven’t looked through in years? Whether these boxes are full of your own stuff, or things you’ve inherited, you might want to take a look at what you have on hand, because these items could be worth a lot of money.
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
TheStreet

Bad News for Billionaire Bezos

The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
shefinds

4 Deals Experts Say You Shouldn't Miss At Costco (They're Cheaper Than Walmart)

Nothing beats the feeling of shopping at a store like Costco. There’s no denying that the place has almost everything you need. From groceries and household items, to appliances and even clothing, Costco does not disappoint. The best part? Most of their items are always sold in bulk and at affordable prices too, so you really get your money’s worth! With that mind, what exactly are some of the *best* Costco deals you shouldn’t miss out on? Keep reading to find out.
