ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Everything you need to know about the Senate's climate change bill

By Joe Hiti
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezgaC_0h9CDcrR00

In a 51 to 50 vote, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday that looks to address issues around climate, taxes, and health care.

The legislation was passed during a 16-hour "vote-a-rama" and experts say it should have no issue passing through the House with Democrats in control, but a vote on the bill has yet to be scheduled.

As for what's in the bill, supporters have been quick to highlight its measures to foster job creation, allow Medicare to negotiate prices on certain prescription drugs, capt out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35, raise taxes for large corporations and the wealthy, and invest in actions to fight climate change, among other things.

The 51st vote came from Vice President Kamala Harris. She served as the tie-breaker with all Democrats voting yes and all Republicans voting no.

On the revenue side, the bill is expected to raise an estimated $739 billion from measures surrounding tax provisions, reforming prescription drug prices, and boosting IRS tax enforcement measures.

Democrats said that $300 billion of the expected revenue would go straight toward reducing the deficit.

The Congressional Budget Office has shared that the legislation will help reduce federal budget deficits by $102 billion over the next decade, but it will have little to no effect on the high inflation Americans are currently facing.

Still, the legislation is being seen as a significant step toward Biden's campaign promises of reforming drug pricing and taking on climate change. In a statement, the president praised Democrats in the Senate for getting the work done.

"Today, Senate Democrats sided with American families over special interests, voting to lower the cost of prescription drugs, health insurance, and everyday energy costs and reduce the deficit, while making the wealthiest corporations finally pay their fair share. I ran for President promising to make government work for working families again, and that is what this bill does -- period," Biden said in a statement.

While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY.) praised the bill, saying it will "change America for decades," Senate Republicans like John Cornyn (R-Texas) have criticized it, saying it's tone deaf the problems facing Americans.

"This idea that this massive tax increase will just somehow be absorbed by corporate America when they will pass those costs along to consumers, and it will make inflation worse," Senate Minority Whip Cornyn said last week.

Nonetheless, the House will still see the legislation and vote on it soon, and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Min.) shared with News Talk 830 WCCO's Vineeta Sawkar that the Senate has gotten its job done, and now it's on the House to do its.

"What makes this measure so extraordinary… is it really is a combination of some basic conservative principles and demands, and progressive ones," Phillips said.

Phillips highlighted the measures within the legislation that will release more land for oil exploration in the future, fight pricey prescription drugs, and look to reduce the budget deficit.

With the number of bipartisan issues in the package, Phillips shared that he couldn't believe it did not receive support from any Republicans. But still, he is excited to vote on it in the House.

"I'm thrilled with this. I find it remarkable that it did not achieve more bipartisan support, at least in the Senate," Phillips said. "But I'm excited to pass it and chalk it up to an extraordinary number of achievements by this administration and this congress."

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Dean Phillips
Person
Chuck Schumer
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
AOL Corp

Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against bill to create Amber Alert-like system for active shooters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday chastised Republicans who voted against a bipartisan bill that would create an Amber Alert-like system for active shooter situations. Late Wednesday, the House voted 260-169 to approve the legislation, with 168 Republicans and one Democrat (Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, who is not running for reelection) voting in opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#Federal Budget#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#House#Medicare#Americans
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
IRS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy