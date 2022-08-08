ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough County, IL

ourquadcities.com

OSF HealthCare to move clinic locations

In west-central Illinois, some upcoming changes will help when it comes to accessing OSF HealthCare services. The OSF Medical Group – Primary Care clinic currently located at 104 S. Broad Street in Knoxville will move to its new home at 904 E. Main Street, according to a Tuesday OSF release. As a rural health clinic, OSF HealthCare – Medical Group connects patients to health care resources across the OSF Ministry and proudly serves residents in the community by providing access to family medicine services. The new location is slated to open in late August.
GALESBURG, IL
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois DREAMer Scholarship Fund Drive Underway

MACOMB/Moline, IL – Thanks to the generosity of numerous donors, the Western Illinois University DREAMer Scholarship Fund awarded more than $23,000 to four “DREAMers” during the 2021-2022 academic year. Political Science Professor Julia Albarracin-Green, who established the WIU DREAMer Scholarship Fund, hopes to do the same for the 2022-2023 academic year.
MACOMB, IL
KWQC

1 dead, 1 injured in single car crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One boy is dead and another teen is injured after a single-car crash in Burlington Saturday. Iowa State Patrol responded about 1:47 to a crash in the 4200 block of Sullivan Slough Road, according to a crash report. A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on...
BURLINGTON, IA
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois Volunteers Sought for Aug. 16 Tours of Off-Campus Housing

Western Illinois University is partnering with city officials to host a community walk through of off-campus housing from 1:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The event is an opportunity for University staff and law enforcement and city staff and community partners to have a positive touchpoint and to welcome new student residents before the upcoming academic year. It will also offer the chance to inform student residents about the responsibilities they have as members of the community and about the resources available to them.
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges

HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
HULL, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice

A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Man faces felony charges for allegedly battering pregnant girlfriend in Galesburg

GALESBURG — A man was arrested on several felony charges after allegedly battering and choking his pregnant girlfriend early Thursday. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West South Street at 6:08 a.m., where they met with the victim, a 27-year-old Galesburg woman, and “immediately observed multiple injuries to her face and neck area.”
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary/thefts: Packages, classic car, power tools reported stolen

GALESBURG — More than $1,000 in packages were reported stolen from a northeastern Galesburg residence Thursday morning. Officers spoke to the victim by telephone at 10:36 a.m., who explained that two packages had been delivered to her residence in the 1200 block of Nelson Avenue the prior afternoon. One contained a pair of designer Manolo Blahnik shoes valued at $1,075 and the other contained various smaller items such as crafting items, a tie, and a ring box and was valued at $100. But the packages were missing.
GALESBURG, IL
wcbu.org

Canton man sues YouTube, other websites after son's suicide 'prank' takes a near-fatal turn

A Canton man alleges social media algorithms targeting his children based on their race influenced his son into attempting a prank that left him with permanent brain damage. Damian Johnson is a Black single father of three. In 2021, his 12-year-old son attempted to create a "I Killed Myself Prank" video. The stunts play up the reactions of loved ones who discover a staged suicide scene as a practical joke.
CANTON, IL
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois University Counseling Center Receives Accreditation

MACOMB/Moline, IL — The Western Illinois University Counseling Center (UCC) has been accredited for the 30th consecutive year by the International Accreditation of Counseling Services (IACS), Inc., the premier leader in setting the benchmark for the full range of professional counseling services on college and university campuses. Western is one of five universities in Illinois with an IACS accredited counseling center.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois OPS to Hold Bike, Lost Property Auction

Western’s Office of Public Safety (OPS), the Macomb Police Department (MPD) and Carthage Police Department will hold a bicycle auction, conducted by Lowderman Auction Company, beginning at 5-5:30 p.m. (registration), 5:30 p.m. (auction) Friday, Aug. 5 at the University Services Building on West University Drive. The bikes will be on display between 4-4:30 p.m.
MACOMB, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
