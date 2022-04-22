Read full article on original website
Exiled Russian oligarch says Putin doesn't just want to annex Ukraine anymore, he's trying to 'destroy' it
An exiled Russian oligarch said Putin's goal has shifted beyond annexation to destroying Ukraine. "He destroys Russian-speaking cities, he destroys human beings," said Leonid Nevzlin. "This is his way to take revenge — against Ukraine and against Zelenskyy," Nevzlin added. An exiled Russian oligarch said he believes Russian leader...
Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports. What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.
Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
Russian party proposes replacing Putin's title of 'president' with an old Russian word for ruler
Putin's title should be "ruler," not "president," a pro-Kremlin Russian party has argued. State media reported Sunday that Russia's Liberal Democratic Party proposed the archaic "pravitel." It's not the first time Russian politicians have flirted with abandoning "president." A Pro-Kremlin Russian political party called for Vladimir Putin's title to change...
‘I’m Aiming at the Russians’: The Tiny Country That Fears It’s Putin’s Next Target
It’s been a weird six months for Karolina Kalinauskaitė. Six months ago, she was driving a truck, now she’s part of a paramilitary volunteer force preparing for the possibility of a Russian invasion of the EU. Lithuania, a tiny former Soviet republic home to 2.7 million people...
Putin 'to get new palace' as he grabs prime territory on 'the Black Sea's best beach' in Georgia after enemies exposed his '£1billion mansion'
Vladimir Putin may be about to get another seafront pleasure palace as the Kremlin reportedly tries to take hold of a huge parcel of land in Georgia. Aslan Bzhania, de-facto leader of the breakaway Abkhazia region on the Black Sea, says he has been ordered to hand over a 'beachside paradise' near the resort city of Pitsunda by Putin himself.
Exclusive: Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, four industry sources told Reuters.
Ukrainian official says Russians should 'learn how to swim' after Ukraine knocks out key river bridge with US-made rockets
A Ukrainian official said Russian troops should "learn how to swim" after striking a key bridge. The Antonivskyi Bridge was hit by artillery from US-made HIMARS on Tuesday, according to reports. Ukrainian troops have made advances toward the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson. A top Ukrainian official suggested Russian troops...
Russia’s private military contractor Wagner comes out of the shadows in Ukraine war
Three billboards in the Ural city of Ekaterinburg shine a light on what was once one of Russia’s most shadowy organisations, the private military contractor Wagner. “Motherland, Honour, Blood, Bravery. WAGNER”, one of the posters reads. Another, which locals said first appeared on the outskirts of the country’s...
Former Trump White House lawyer reacts to FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb joins CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
Senior Commander of Putin's Elite Special Forces Killed in Ukraine: Report
A decorated colonel with close ties to Vladimir Putin was reportedly found dead in Ukraine, joining other recent high-ranking Russian casualties.
Ukraine war LIVE – Russia heading for total ‘economic OBLIVION’; plus Vladimir Putin health update latest
RUSSIAN dictator Vladimir Putin is driving his country into a deep recession that there is "no way out of." Putin hasn't cracked his façade by insisting Russia is economically booming, and exceeding revenue targets from previous years. Russia has raked in the revenue, making the ruble one of the...
Here's what's next for Trump after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago
The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida on Monday signaled an extraordinary escalation of an investigation into the handling of certain documents from his presidency and raises questions about whether his legal exposure extends beyond whether he improperly took government records when he left the White House.
Photos show handwritten notes that Trump apparently ripped up and attempted to flush down toilet
Newly revealed photographs reveal two occasions on which former President Donald Trump apparently flushed documents down the toilet.
Ukraine Needs F-16s 'Now'—Putin 'Exhausted' But Clock Ticking: ex-President
Petro Poroshenko told Newsweek Kyiv needs "game changer" fighter jets to retake Russian-occupied territory.
Russia-Ukraine war: 75,000 Russians killed or injured so far, says US – as it happened
Russia rejects US figures as ‘fake’, with the Kremlin’s official death toll for its forces still standing at just 1,351
Where Russia's War in Ukraine Stands—And What Could Happen Next
The West looked on in horror on February 24 as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since the war broke out, bloody fighting and attacks on civilians have resulted in at least tens of thousands of deaths, the displacement of 12 million Ukrainians abroad or within the country, and at least $100 billion of infrastructure damage. And nearly five months in, there’s no end in sight to the brutal conflict.
New Yorker: Milley was set to excoriate Trump in unreleased resignation letter drafted after Lafayette Square photo-op
In the wake of then-President Donald Trump's infamous photo-op at the height of the George Floyd protests, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley penned a lengthy and vociferous critique of Trump in a resignation letter he ultimately never sent, The New Yorker reported on Monday.
