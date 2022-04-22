ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports. What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
MILITARY
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
Business Insider

Russian party proposes replacing Putin's title of 'president' with an old Russian word for ruler

Putin's title should be "ruler," not "president," a pro-Kremlin Russian party has argued. State media reported Sunday that Russia's Liberal Democratic Party proposed the archaic "pravitel." It's not the first time Russian politicians have flirted with abandoning "president." A Pro-Kremlin Russian political party called for Vladimir Putin's title to change...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin 'to get new palace' as he grabs prime territory on 'the Black Sea's best beach' in Georgia after enemies exposed his '£1billion mansion'

Vladimir Putin may be about to get another seafront pleasure palace as the Kremlin reportedly tries to take hold of a huge parcel of land in Georgia. Aslan Bzhania, de-facto leader of the breakaway Abkhazia region on the Black Sea, says he has been ordered to hand over a 'beachside paradise' near the resort city of Pitsunda by Putin himself.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Ukrainian official says Russians should 'learn how to swim' after Ukraine knocks out key river bridge with US-made rockets

A Ukrainian official said Russian troops should "learn how to swim" after striking a key bridge. The Antonivskyi Bridge was hit by artillery from US-made HIMARS on Tuesday, according to reports. Ukrainian troops have made advances toward the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson. A top Ukrainian official suggested Russian troops...
MILITARY
CNN

Here's what's next for Trump after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida on Monday signaled an extraordinary escalation of an investigation into the handling of certain documents from his presidency and raises questions about whether his legal exposure extends beyond whether he improperly took government records when he left the White House.
POTUS
TIME

Where Russia's War in Ukraine Stands—And What Could Happen Next

The West looked on in horror on February 24 as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since the war broke out, bloody fighting and attacks on civilians have resulted in at least tens of thousands of deaths, the displacement of 12 million Ukrainians abroad or within the country, and at least $100 billion of infrastructure damage. And nearly five months in, there’s no end in sight to the brutal conflict.
POLITICS
