CNN

ZDNet

The 5 best air mattresses: Sleep comfortably

Whether it's for an upcoming camping trip, unexpected guests, or as an in-between when you've just moved into a new place and don't have your furniture yet, sometimes you need a bed in a pinch. In these cases, it's handy to have an air mattress that provides a comfortable space to sleep.
Apartment Therapy

I Finally Found a Dupe for the Hotel Pillows That Gave Me the Best Sleep of My Life (and They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in April, I made a trip to Boston for a week-long visit with family. Because I had to work most of the time and needed a spot to conduct Zoom meetings, I booked a hotel room instead of staying in the spare bedroom like I usually do. When I arrived, the room was perfect — spacious, bright, and the bed looked so inviting: king-sized and covered with lots of pillows. After a few hours of work, I had dinner, watched TV, and called it an early night. Placing one pillow on top of the other, I went to bed and immediately drifted off into a blissful, uninterrupted sleep.
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
StyleCaster

This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs. So, we’re overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale. It’s the L’Oreal Paris...
Real Homes

OTTY Mattress Topper review: sleep happy on this sustainable bamboo buy

If you've been tossing and turning due to a tired mattress, you should consider the OTTY Memory Foam topper. Lots of us might not have the budget for a brand new mattress right now, understandably, and this topper adds a luxurious layer to your sleep setup for a smaller price. It also provides support (and lots of points when it comes to comfort) for side sleepers and back sleepers. Why? One of the best mattress toppers will add depth to your current mattress, as well as comfort and essentially: it can completely transform your sleep routine.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN

