Young Potheads Become Pothead Parents, Study Says
When potheads become parents, many retire their bongs for good. But a new study suggests that, even though weed-smoking parents do cut back, many continue to take the occasional rip. And that’s disturbing, because we’re still not sure how stoned parenting affects kids. “When it comes to adults,...
I’m a parenting expert and these are the five phrases you should never say to your kids
AS kids grow up, they become increasingly impressionable. What we expose them to is most likely what they will carry with them, so it's important to always be conscious of what we say to our children. How we speak to our little ones goes on to influence the way they...
psychologytoday.com
How Often Are People Alone Because They Want to Be Alone?
There's an assumption that people who are alone don't really want to be, especially when they're older. However, research finds that most solitude is chosen and even valued. Being alone doesn't have to equate to feeling lonely. Studies of the amount of time that people spend alone can be very...
psychologytoday.com
Don't Be Afraid to Ride the Wave of Anxiety
Anxiety can be overwhelming and exhausting, even when the threat isn't real. Instead of denying anxious thoughts and feelings, try to sit with them and identify how they are showing up in your body. Physical activity and journaling can be valuable tools in processing and letting go of anxiety. As...
YOGA・
Psych Centra
Does Drinking Alcohol Change Your Personality?
Your brain functions differently when you drink, impacting your mood, thoughts, behaviors, and more. Who are you, and how you behave, can be two different things. To illustrate this, think about what happens when you drink alcohol. While sober, you may feel nervous about dancing. But after a few drinks, you’re the one pulling friends out onto the dance floor to join you.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
How To Tell if Someone Is Lying to You, According to Body Language Experts
If you suspect your partner is cheating or your boss is being less than 100 percent honest, but you just don't know for sure, it can cause tremendous stress and unhappiness. Studies have shown that humans are bad at spotting lies, despite valuing authenticity in everything from the brands we buy to the celebrities we follow on social media.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
10 'Pink Flags' To Pay Attention To In Relationships
People often talk about “red flags” in the world of dating and relationships. These are signs that you and your partner are not compatible, or toxic behaviors and personality traits that you want to avoid. But there’s also such a thing as “pink flags.”. “Pink flags...
psychologytoday.com
How Today's Teens Manage Good Stress and Bad Stress
Low to moderate levels of stress can actually help people grow resilience and cope with future stressful encounters. Low to moderate levels of stress can actually reduce young people's risk of later developing mental health disorders. There is a fine line between good stress, which is beneficial, and bad stress,...
The often-overlooked signs of autism in adults — from social anxiety to ritualized behavior
Autism in women tends to be underdiagnosed or mislabeled since the condition presents slightly differently in females.
Healthline
How Eating Only Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Can Help With Weight Loss and Blood Pressure
Researchers say a diet plan that restricts eating to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. can help you lose weight. They add that such a time-restricted diet plan can also help improve blood pressure and overall mood. Experts say it’s important to craft a diet plan that works for your...
psychologytoday.com
Living With Ambivalence About People You Love
Ambivalence is the simultaneous existence of opposite feelings. It is normal to feel ambivalent at times. Tolerating ambivalence is a crucial skill for maintaining intimate relationships, but people often feel guilty when they are ambivalent. Accepting yourself, other people, and life as having good and bad aspects is a defining...
MedicalXpress
Sharing memories with toddlers helps their well-being into adulthood
How mothers share memories with their children during toddlerhood impacts mental health and well-being in early adulthood, a University of Otago study has shown. Researchers found 21-year-olds told more coherent stories about turning points in their lives if their mothers were taught new conversational techniques two decades earlier. These adults...
verywellmind.com
How to Teach Your Kids to Let You Know When They’re Struggling
As parents, we want to be a safe place for our kids to share their feelings and any mental health challenges they are experiencing. Still, sometimes it can be hard to initiate conversations around mental health—to know what types of questions to ask, and to understand how to engage with your kids in a way that makes them feel comfortable.
How to get rid of painful muscle knots
If you are consistently hunched over a computer all day, you may notice knots developing in your upper back and shoulders. Deposit PhotosAn exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them.
How do I raise my kids to extend grace in today’s cancel culture?
If there is one value that I have always wanted to instill in my children, it’s teaching them how to be graceful. In all moments, in any given situation—even when it seems counterintuitive or downright hard. Teaching grace isn’t easy, and honestly, it goes deeper than just being...
I do intermittent fasting and eat keto to try and lose fat while maintaining muscle. A nutritionist said to eat more carbs and fiber.
When you cut carbs but eat in a calorie deficit, your body may break down muscle for energy in workouts, according to nutritionists.
