SPY

The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022

Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030

Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNN

See Samsung's latest foldable phones

Samsung unveiled its latest generation of foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Updates include longer battery life, smaller hinges, and, of course, camera improvements.
9to5Mac

MacBook not charging? Here are 6 ways to fix it

MacBook not charging? Whether you’re having issues with a particular charging cable, multiple cables/chargers, or intermittent trouble, follow along for 6 solutions to fix a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro that won’t juice up. Depending on the MacBook you have, it either uses a MagSafe or USB-C cable...
Digital Trends

Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off

Laptop deals are plentiful but how about saving $230 off a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 when you buy direct from Lenovo? Snap up this deal and you can enjoy all the benefits of a 2-in-1 laptop for less than usual. Normally priced at $730, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $500 for a limited time only as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster deals and we’re here to explain why you need it.
The Verge

Here’s what iOS 16’s new battery percent indicator should have looked like

Apple finally added the battery percent indicator back to the status bar in the latest iOS 16 beta, and as my colleague Victoria Song wrote, it’s hideous. I’m normally somebody who keeps battery percentages off anyway, but the new one seems like it’s just bad. As Victoria pointed out, one particularly egregious issue is that the icon’s “battery” is full no matter what the percentage says, which makes the icon harder to parse.
TechCrunch

Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta

But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
itechpost.com

Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14

With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale

The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
The Verge

Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive

Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
