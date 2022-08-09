Read full article on original website
Related
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Best PC and Laptop Deals
We've gathered the top pre-built desktop and laptop deals you can find.
The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022
Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
Best keyboards for Chromebooks and Chromeboxes 2022
Whether you need it for a Chromebook tablet, or just want a full-size keyboard at your desk, you can get an excellent keyboard for Chrome OS devices of every style and connection type.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The best sales to shop today: Casper, Allbirds, Apple and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on Philips Hue lighting, a discounted Apple Magic Trackpad and savings on Hatch sleep devices. All that and more below.
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Storage Settlement: How to Find Out if You're Owed Money
Did you pay for an iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016? If so, Apple might owe you money: A $14.8 million class action settlement stemming from accusations the tech giant surreptitiously stored subscribers' data on third-party servers received final approval in early August. The free version of Apple iCloud...
See Samsung's latest foldable phones
Samsung unveiled its latest generation of foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Updates include longer battery life, smaller hinges, and, of course, camera improvements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air sees first discount in Thursday’s best deals, Anker MagSafe gear, more
All of Thursday’s best deals are now headlined by the first price cut on Apple’s just-released M2 MacBook Air at $1,135. You’ll also be able to save on Twelve South’s leather BookBook 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cover at $57 and Anker MagSafe Power Banks from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
CNET
Dell XPS 13 Plus Review: This Slim Premium Laptop Isn't Afraid to Shake Things Up
When you open up the XPS 13 Plus, three things will immediately strike you as... unusual. Those design choices make the XPS 13 Plus stand out so much visually, but they also make for an unconventional experience. Not necessarily a bad one, but certainly one that fights years of laptop design muscle memory.
9to5Mac
MacBook not charging? Here are 6 ways to fix it
MacBook not charging? Whether you’re having issues with a particular charging cable, multiple cables/chargers, or intermittent trouble, follow along for 6 solutions to fix a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro that won’t juice up. Depending on the MacBook you have, it either uses a MagSafe or USB-C cable...
Digital Trends
Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off
Laptop deals are plentiful but how about saving $230 off a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 when you buy direct from Lenovo? Snap up this deal and you can enjoy all the benefits of a 2-in-1 laptop for less than usual. Normally priced at $730, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $500 for a limited time only as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster deals and we’re here to explain why you need it.
The Verge
Here’s what iOS 16’s new battery percent indicator should have looked like
Apple finally added the battery percent indicator back to the status bar in the latest iOS 16 beta, and as my colleague Victoria Song wrote, it’s hideous. I’m normally somebody who keeps battery percentages off anyway, but the new one seems like it’s just bad. As Victoria pointed out, one particularly egregious issue is that the icon’s “battery” is full no matter what the percentage says, which makes the icon harder to parse.
TechCrunch
Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta
But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds deliver a sleeker design — and a higher $229 price tag
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer a slimmed-down design and high-resolution audio support, but will they be worth the $229?
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale
The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now
Alphabet, Amazon, DexCom, Shopify, and Tesla have all announced stock splits this year -- but only one of these giants is a screaming buy.
CNBC
Your iPhone may finally show the battery percentage on the home screen again
Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar. The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. It's unclear whether the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September. The fifth beta...
The Verge
Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive
Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0