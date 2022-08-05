Read full article on original website
Accenture to Acquire Romp to Boost Brand Transformation Capabilities and Advance Customer Experience Across Southeast Asia
JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Romp, a brand and experience agency in Indonesia renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive ) ability to deliver creative and tech-driven brand experiences for clients across Southeast Asia.
Mobile Telco Infrastructure Positions Côte d’Ivoire as Key FinTech Hub for Francophone Africa
Home to a string of popular FinTech unicorns and pan-African payment giants like Flutterwave, Interswitch and OPay, Nigeria’s tech startups often steal the headlines. However, the budding financial technology in Côte d’Ivoire is an indication that Nigeria is not the only country in West Africa driving FinTech growth and development in the region.
uschamber.com
Time To Advance with Africa: Seizing Opportunities with A Vital Continent
If demographics are destiny, then Africa is on the cusp of being the center of global affairs within a generation. The continent, long on the periphery of U.S. policy, is becoming an increasingly important trade and investment partner as its young population is set to nearly double by 2050 to 2.5 billion. The Biden-Harris Administration clearly understands Africa’s importance, as the White House will host the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit in December—the first state-level gathering of African leaders and a U.S. President since 2014. The U.S. Chamber is excited to be part of this important step towards stronger engagement with Africa through our role in supporting the Africa Business Forum, the Summit’s official private sector business component. But effective engagement with Africa cannot start and end there.
TechCrunch
In Africa, Kenyan startups have so far recorded highest funding growth this year
This is after the East African country, through 76 deals, raised $820 million in the first half of this year, according to the Big Deal database, almost double the funding secured by the country’s startups last year. For Kenya, this represents a 422% growth in funding raised, when compared to a similar period last year — when the country’s startups raised $157 million.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
China drills show Beijing is developing the ability to strangle Taiwan, experts say
China's military exercises show Beijing doesn't need to invade Taiwan to control it -- rather it can strangle the self-ruled island, cutting it off from the outside world, Chinese and American analysts say.
This airline is restarting flights to Russia
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is restarting flights to Moscow -- but experts warn the move could become a PR own goal.
FinTechs Offer Trade Credit Bridge Between Banks, SMBs
Small businesses have found it difficult to keep up with digital innovations in payments and financing. Banks too face challenges developing and implementing systems scaled to small and medium-sized business (SMB) digital payment innovation. FinTech is coming to the digital rescue, developing solutions including networks to bridge the gap. For...
Gov. Edwards visits the Netherlands to further develop water management and economic partnerships
Today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is in the Netherlands to lead a delegation of business and state leaders to learn more about flood water management and resiliency as well as to strengthen international economic partnerships.
cryptobriefing.com
LongHash Ventures Launches Its $100 Million Web3 Venture Fund II with Successful First Close
LongHash Ventures, Asia’s first Web3 Accelerator and one of Asia’s leading Web3 venture funds, officially announces the launch of its $100 million LongHash Ventures Fund II. LongHash Ventures has received strong support from global investors and industry veterans for its successful first close. It has raised capital from...
EMEA Daily: AstroPay Launches Affiliate Program; Shopic Bags $35M for Smart Cart Grocery Tech
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), U.K.-based online payments firm AstroPay launched a new affiliate program, Israeli smart grocery cart startup Shopic raised $35 million in a Series B round and more. Capify, a specialist small- to medium-sized business (SMB) lender based in...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility
In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
Shiseido Fund Invests in Chinese Biomaterials Maker
Click here to read the full article. PARIS — The Shiseido Beauty Innovations Fund has unveiled its first investment — into a Chinese maker of recombinant collagen-based biomaterials. The China-focused fund, with Shiseido as its lead investor, is pouring close to 100 million renminbi, or $14.5 million, into Jiangsu Trautec Medical Technology Co. Ltd. It is a company that produces materials primarily for use in the medical and cosmetics industries.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards The Japanese beauty giant said it also will...
PayTabs Egypt, Waffarha Partner on Digital Payments for Online Shopping
Payment processing company PayTabs Egypt and digital shopping platform Waffarha have partnered to offer digital payment solutions and further Egypt’s shift toward a cashless society. Shoppers will be able to pay for their purchases quickly and seamlessly with credit cards and save their card details for future use, and...
TechCrunch
Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform
Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
EMEA Daily: UAE Money Laundering Watchdog to Crack Down on Crypto Payments; Deutsche Bank Hires Traydstream for Document Checking
Today in Europe the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is cracking down on money laundering by requiring estate agents to report payments made in crypto while Deutsche Bank will be working with Traydstream to automate document checking. In the U.K, a former governor of the Bank of England has warned that the regulator has failed to rein in the risks of the country’s “shadow banking” sector.
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Expanding Palm-Print Payments
Today in the connected economy, Amazon is reportedly preparing for the largest ever rollout of its palm print payment technology. Also, Kohl’s expands its buy online, pickup in-store offering to each of its 1,100 stores, and U.S. regulators propose stricter regulations for major hedge funds handling cryptocurrency. Amazon is...
Figure Teams With Visa to Improve Banking in a Box Platform
Blockchain lending startup Figure Technologies has teamed with Visa to offer issuing processor services using Figure’s Banking in a Box online banking platform. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release, Visa DPS will be a central part of Banking in a Box, which lets Figure Pay customers add eligible deposit accounts, payments and cards to online retail, FinTech or banking offerings.
Business Accelerator?
Learn more about business accelerators and how they can help your business. Starting a business is challenging, and growing it can be even harder — but entrepreneurs don’t have to navigate the early stages of their startup alone. If your business has moved past its infancy and you’re seeking further guidance, a business accelerator could be just what you need.
