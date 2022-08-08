Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Emme, 14, After Lunch With Ben Affleck & Seraphina
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got in some quality time with two of their children, Emme Muniz, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, in Paris on July 26. The foursome was photographed leaving lunch together. J.Lo and Emme took the lead as they exited the restaurant, with the duo keeping close and holding hands. Meanwhile, Ben and Seraphina trailed close behind them, walking side by side.
Ben Affleck and Youngest Daughter Seraphina Go Shopping in Paris Amid Honeymoon With J. Lo
Summer spree! Ben Affleck was spotted shopping around the streets of Paris with his youngest daughter Seraphina, amid his European honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez. The father-daughter duo was seen spending one-on-one time together during their family vacation as they were seen entering the Sennelier art store, according to photos obtained by In Touch. The teen wore a funky street style outfit while the Deep Water actor sported a laid-back look during their outing on Monday, July 25.
Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos
Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.
Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio
Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.
Drake Called Out His Dad For Getting A Huge Tattoo Of His Face On His Arm — 1) That Tattoo Is Huge, And 2) It's Pretty Funny
His dad's response is just as good.
Newly Single Pete Davidson Should Star in an ‘FBoy Island’ Spinoff
After nine months, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s whirlwind, rollercoaster romance has come to an end. Sources say the celebs knew their stars were crossed from the start, and that distance ultimately broke the two up as Davidson prepares to film his upcoming Peacock show, the Lorne Michaels-produced Bupkis. They reportedly remain in touch and on good terms, albeit mutually “bummed” that things didn’t work out.Given that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, well Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, it seems safe to bet that both sides of this rift will land on their feet. But what’s next? This is...
Camila Cabello Confirms Romance With Austin Kevitch As She Kisses Him In LA
It looks like Camila Cabello is officially off the market! The 25-year-old “Bam Bam” singer was spotted getting cozy with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles. As you can see in the photo below, Camila and Austin seen sharing a sweet kiss during a lunch date. Camila and Austin, 31, first sparked romance rumors nearly two months ago, when they were photographed chatting it up on a walk in Los Angeles. Austin is Camila’s first known serious love interest since she and Shawn Mendes, 24, went their separate ways in Nov. 2021, after two years of dating.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim K Said To Be “Very Sad” As 9-Month Romance With Pete Davidson Ends: “[It’s] Been Hard”
It’s been just a few days since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup became public knowledge, but sources are already dishing to Page Six about how the 41-year-old is fairing as a newly single woman. According to one insider, the reality star is feeling “very sad” about the...
Selena Gomez welcomes her 30th birthday in a yacht alongside rumored partner Andrea Iervolino
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in Italy, surrounded by her closest friends and a rumored new love. The singer, actress, and businesswoman were captured boarding the luxurious yacht in Positano with a helping hand from Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. According to Elle magazine, Gomez and Iervolino...
Mumford & Sons Frontman Marcus Mumford Wrote His New Song "Cannibal" About His Childhood Abuse
"I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years."
Opinion: James Franco controversy spotlights Hollywood's perpetual blind spot
Ed Morales weighs in on the controversy that the announcement of actor James Franco being cast to play Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro has stirred among Latino actors. He says the decision evidences Hollywood's problem representing Latinos.
Emme Muniz and Step-Sibling Seraphina Affleck Are ‘Besties’! Inside Their ‘Seamless’ Bond
Step-siblings and friends! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s daughterSeraphina Affleck are “definitely besties,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Emme gets along with Violet and Sam, but they’re closest to Seraphina,” the insider...
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Son Malcolm’s Baby Album: Family Photos
Such a sweetie! Olivia Munn and John Mulaney quietly welcomed their first child, Malcolm, in November 2021 and began sharing photos of the little one the following month. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the actress had given birth “just before Thanksgiving.” The couple’s baby boy arrived three months after Mulaney confirmed Munn’s pregnancy […]
Hollywood Minute: Party in the Metaverse with Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton’s virtual Malibu mansion, Alicia Keys’ new album and tour, and the coming-of-age adventure movie ‘Summering.’ David Daniel has a look.
realitytitbit.com
Travis Scott hitting door to celebrate show is 'cringe', says Kylie Jenner fans
Fans of Kylie Jenner didn’t know how to react to Travis Scott’s behaviour of hitting a door with joy after his sold-out show. This week, Kylie Jenner and four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster were spotted in London, ahead of Travis’ gig. Both visited the Kylie Cosmetics store in the popular and luxury shopping location, Harrods.
EW.com
Pete Davidson has been in trauma therapy over Kanye West's online bullying
Turns out dating one of the most famous women in the world came with a lot of baggage — and for Pete Davidson, that baggage was called Kanye West. To say West didn't take kindly to the SNL alum dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian may be a bit of an understatement, as he put as much effort into trolling Davidson as he did into making his last album. As a result, Davidson sought out therapy.
