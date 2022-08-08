Read full article on original website
WBOY
Program-best 14 WVU gymnasts named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans
Fourteen members of the West Virginia University gymnastics team were named 2022 Scholastic All-Americans by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA), as announced on Wednesday. Since 1987, Mountaineer gymnasts have earned 183 WCGA Academic All-America awards. WVU’s 14 honorees this season mark its highest in program history, besting the...
JJKN bringing 3×3 basketball to Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The events just keep coming to Mylan Park in Morgantown. Just days after USA Diving announced that its winter championships would be held at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, JJKN3x3, a basketball organization based in Michigan that operates events using FIBA’s 3 on 3 basketball rules, revealed it would hold the […]
Former Walk-On Preston Fox Continues to Climb the Depth Chart
West Virginia receiver Preston Fox is sustaining success on the practice field
Big brother was 'eye-opener' for defender who may turn heads at WVU
The idea behind bringing Jasir Cox to West Virginia is, of course, that the transition from the FCS to the Power 5 will work. The Mountaineers trust a player's desire to prove himself worthy of a level that eluded him before and believe in the possibilities after seeing cornerback Charles Woods make the move last year.
WBOY
Thiesen, Brewster garner preseason recognition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of Mountaineer soccer stars appear on the latest “Players to Watch” list from the United Soccer Coaches. WVU men’s soccer defender Bjarne Thiesen and WVU women’s soccer defender Jordan Brewster each appear on this list, which highlights the top defenders in college soccer. The watch list is comprised of 24 men and 35 women.
WVU is a Soft Landing for Transfer CBs
The West Virginia coaching staff is finding the right fit in the secondary
West Virginia's 2022 schedule features five ranked opponents
The Mountaineers will have plenty of opportunities to make noise in 2022
West Liberty and Wheeling University enter into an agreement
WEST LIBERTY- West Liberty University and Wheeling University have entered into an articulation agreement for undergraduate students seeking advanced degrees in physical therapy. The presidents of both Universities signed the agreement on Tuesday. “This new collaboration between both of our institutions offers a seamless transition for West Liberty University students and will benefit those most […]
WBOY
Pass protection a “main focus” for WVU running backs
WVU's QBs hit the ground more than Neal Brown would have liked last year, and the RBs are working to change that this year. After allowing a Big 12-leading 40 sacks in 2021, it was clear to Neal Brown that his team had some work to do before 2022. Pass...
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
voiceofmotown.com
Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
WDTV
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., WDTV will be switching to its new transmitter. For antenna users, you may need to do a re-scan to receive all of the channels we offer. If you receive WDTV via cable, satellite or a streaming service, you should...
Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
First responder agencies awarded funds by West Virginia American Water
West Virginia American Water has awarded $19,788 to fire departments and first responder agencies across the state.
Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising star: StevenFatt
StevenFatt is an indie rap artist that has been hard at work creating a buzz from the ground up. The Morgantown, West Virginia bred artist is determined to make his name know when it is all said and done. He has been consistent with putting out content on Youtube. With...
Metro News
Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project
Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
