Morgantown, WV

WBOY

Program-best 14 WVU gymnasts named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans

Fourteen members of the West Virginia University gymnastics team were named 2022 Scholastic All-Americans by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA), as announced on Wednesday. Since 1987, Mountaineer gymnasts have earned 183 WCGA Academic All-America awards. WVU’s 14 honorees this season mark its highest in program history, besting the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

JJKN bringing 3×3 basketball to Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The events just keep coming to Mylan Park in Morgantown. Just days after USA Diving announced that its winter championships would be held at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, JJKN3x3, a basketball organization based in Michigan that operates events using FIBA’s 3 on 3 basketball rules, revealed it would hold the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
WBOY

Thiesen, Brewster garner preseason recognition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of Mountaineer soccer stars appear on the latest “Players to Watch” list from the United Soccer Coaches. WVU men’s soccer defender Bjarne Thiesen and WVU women’s soccer defender Jordan Brewster each appear on this list, which highlights the top defenders in college soccer. The watch list is comprised of 24 men and 35 women.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Liberty and Wheeling University enter into an agreement

WEST LIBERTY- West Liberty University and Wheeling University have entered into an articulation agreement for undergraduate students seeking advanced degrees in physical therapy. The presidents of both Universities signed the agreement on Tuesday. “This new collaboration between both of our institutions offers a seamless transition for West Liberty University students and will benefit those most […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY

Pass protection a “main focus” for WVU running backs

WVU's QBs hit the ground more than Neal Brown would have liked last year, and the RBs are working to change that this year. After allowing a Big 12-leading 40 sacks in 2021, it was clear to Neal Brown that his team had some work to do before 2022. Pass...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

Programming alert for over-the-air viewers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., WDTV will be switching to its new transmitter. For antenna users, you may need to do a re-scan to receive all of the channels we offer. If you receive WDTV via cable, satellite or a streaming service, you should...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
WHEELING, WV
24hip-hop.com

Meet Rising star: StevenFatt

StevenFatt is an indie rap artist that has been hard at work creating a buzz from the ground up. The Morgantown, West Virginia bred artist is determined to make his name know when it is all said and done. He has been consistent with putting out content on Youtube. With...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project

Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
WHEELING, WV

