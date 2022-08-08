Kansas State has a rich tradition of turning its walk-ons into key scholarship players. It seems as if every season the Wildcats have a player that started as a walk-on but goes on to earn a scholarship spot and play meaningful snaps for the team. On this season's roster, Phillip Brooks highlights those criteria. Last season, it was Noah Johnson. The season before featured Devin Anctil.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO