K-State Holds First Preseason Camp Press Conference
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media for the first time during preseason camp on Monday at the Vanier Family Football Complex. Links to video and audio of the press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, while a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
Kansas State football's 10 best walk-ons of all time
Kansas State has a rich tradition of turning its walk-ons into key scholarship players. It seems as if every season the Wildcats have a player that started as a walk-on but goes on to earn a scholarship spot and play meaningful snaps for the team. On this season's roster, Phillip Brooks highlights those criteria. Last season, it was Noah Johnson. The season before featured Devin Anctil.
One Kansas State running back may already be emerging as Deuce Vaughn’s understudy
“We are excited about him.”
Cats, Tang Gain Another 4-Star Commit for 2023
Kansas State men’s basketball continues to build it’s 2023 list of committments, gaining another four-star recruit Sunday as guard RJ Jones of Plano, Texas, announced his committment just days after making a visit to Manhattan. Jones officially visited four programs (Boise State, Cal, Oklahoma and Texas A&M) prior...
KU’s Ky Thomas opens up on decision to return home
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka High alum Ky Thomas originally went to Minnesota to play running back for the Gophers. After a year of playing time, he decided to come back home. “Coming back home was a big thing for me,” Thomas said. “I got siblings and a lot of family.” But it wasn’t all about […]
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?
EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present […]
WIBW
CoreFirst Bank & Trust named best bank in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CoreFirst Bank, founded in the Capital City, was named the best bank in Kansas by Forbes. CoreFirst Bank & Trust says in a recent Forbes Magazine publication, it was named as one of America’s best in-state banks. It said the 2022 rankings were created alongside market research company Statista.
In Focus 8/10/22: USD 320, USD 323, MATC
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 320 Wamego Superintendent Rob McKim. USD 323 Rock Creek Superintendent Joan Simoneau also joined the program. In our final segments we spoke with Manhattan Area Technical College President Jim Genandt.
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
KVOE
Potential fire call south of Emporia leads to discovery of another issue
A call for a potential fire south of Emporia led a totally different issue Sunday morning. Emporia and Olpe fire departments were called to 1035 Road 135, about three miles south of Emporia, just before 9:45 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says no fire was discovered, but there was a noticeable smell of what turned out to be sewer gas.
WIBW
Manhattan-Ogden district more than 100 staff short for upcoming school year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ‘help wanted’ sign remains out at Manhattan-Ogden schools, with a week remaining until the new school year. USD 383 Director of Business Services Lew Faust said the district has more than 100 positions open right now. While all licensed positions are filled, Faust said the district is looking to fill a number of classified staff positions, including paraprofessionals, food service workers, bus drivers and custodians.
Emporia gazette.com
Hostess twin-pack: Employees receiving another bonus
It's a bit like opening the package and finding twice the icing atop your CupCake. Hostess brands is giving bonuses of as much as $1,000 to all its employees, including the approximately 625 employees at the Emporia plant. The company calls it a “Surprise Thank You.”
3 News Now
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from...
Eight-day trial for Manhattan man accused of murder set for Aug. 30
After a pre-trial hearing in Riley County District Court Monday, a trial is set for a Manhattan man charged with killing two people in October of 2020. Montrell Vassar’s case will be heard by a jury over eight days starting on Aug. 30 with Judge John Bosch presiding. The trial will break for Labor Day before continuing through Sept. 9.
How misinformation impacted the Kansas primary
With the primary behind us, KSNT News looked at the role misinformation could have had on voters.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene woman demonstrates resilience, advocacy and diversity through national competition
Byron Center, MI – The 51th annual Ms. Wheelchair America National Competition will be held in Grand Rapids, MI from August 13 – 21, 2022 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Throughout the week women, representing states across the country, will be judged based on their ability to make a difference for the more than 56 million Americans living with disabilities. The competition will culminate with a Crowning Gala on August 20, 2022 where Ms. Wheelchair America 2023 will be crowned.
In Focus 8/8/22: Vien O, Theresa Ketterer, John Jobe
Segment 1 – 00:00 (KSU Vet Med) Segment 2 – 11:15 (KSU Vet Med) Segment 3 – 23:35 (Beach Museum) Segment 4 – 36:31 (Riley County Extension) On Monday’s edition of In Focus KSU Vet Med Dr. Vien O joined the program. Marianna Kistler Beach...
2 school bus routes discontinued for Topeka 501
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some students at two Topeka high schools will need to find alternate ways to get home after school. According to the Topeka Metro, the West 10th special bus routes will be discontinued as of Aug. 10. These routes picked up students at Highland Park High School and Topeka High School after 3 […]
WIBW
Crash along I-470 reported after Mustang attempts to cut off semi
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash along I-470 in Topeka slowed traffic Friday morning after a Mustang attempted to cut off a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of mile marker 177.1 on eastbound I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.
