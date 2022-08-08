Cole Beasley on Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: 'He's gonna do big things'

Cole Beasley has some feelings about the Buffalo Bills.

None of those translate to the way he feels about his former teammates and fans, though.

After writing on his social media account on Twitter this week that he “wont’ regret” his departure from the team, Beasley did compliment both players and Bills Mafia.

The 33-year-old wrote multiple messages , including: I’m going to miss the crowd for sure” and “the most fun I’ve ever had playing football was in Buffalo.”

Specifically, Beasley noted one teammate in particular as well. It also might be the player that will replace Beasley in the lineup: Isaiah McKenzie.

During his series of posts on his Twitter account one fan suggested Beasley was “ran” out of town by McKenzie, who is having a solid 2022 training camp. Beasley initially laughed, but was blunt in saying he thinks McKenzie is going to have good things ahead of him:

While optics might suggest Beasley would dislike his potential replacement, that could not be further from the truth. Nor is it surprising.

Soon after Beasley was released, Buffalo teammates sent him encouragement via social media. McKenzie was amongst them, and he’s also touted his appreciation for Beasley on numerous occasions.

Nonetheless, even if Beasley is long gone, Buffalo will hope he’s right about one thing: McKenzie moving forward.