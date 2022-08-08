ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

Troopers investigating murder-suicide in Kentucky

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Investigators in Kentucky said a man appeared to have shot his wife and then killed himself Tuesday. Phoebe Cloud, 39, was allegedly shot by her husband Mitchell Cloud, 39, before he fatally shot himself in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
3 injured in home explosion

DORTON, Ky. — Three people were injured Monday morning in a home explosion in Pike County. It happened about a half-mile up Lick Fork Road. That road is currently blocked to traffic. Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson was contacted at the scene. He said two people were...
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded

HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood

Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
VSP looking for suspects who destroyed ATMs in Southwest Virginia

(WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who destroyed two bank ATMs in Southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, the first incident happened on July 30 at the New Peoples Bank on Main Street in Haysi. A drive-thru ATM was destroyed around 1 a.m., but no cash was […]
Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
Information Saught on Armed Robbery in Floyd Co

The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation of an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning around 2 AM at the BP Mart on RT 80 in the Martin community of Floyd Co. The person entered the business wearing a mask and demanded money from the cashier, while armed with a handgun, then left the business on foot walking through the upper parking lot toward the storage units. The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information that would assist in identifying this person. Anyone with information is asked to call the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office at 886-6711, Dispatch at 886-6171 or you can remain anonymous by calling our tip line at 606-949-2020 or text a Deputy direct by using our “Text A Tip” by texting 477-(TIPS)8477 or (TIPS)8477 from your Appalachian Wireless phone.
McDowell County woman arrested for second degree murder

PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County. According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. […]
