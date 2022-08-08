Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Troopers investigating murder-suicide in Kentucky
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Investigators in Kentucky said a man appeared to have shot his wife and then killed himself Tuesday. Phoebe Cloud, 39, was allegedly shot by her husband Mitchell Cloud, 39, before he fatally shot himself in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
WLWT 5
Teen dies days after volunteering to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — A high school student in eastern Kentucky is the latest tragic loss after devastating floods hit the region. On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Knott County high school student Aaron Crawford tragically died days after he heroically helped in recovery efforts following the flooding. "This...
wymt.com
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home in the Dorton community of Pike County. US 23 was temporarily shut down, used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area, as two people were flown from the scene and one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
One dead after rollover crash in Harlan County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single truck collision that left one person dead.
mountain-topmedia.com
3 injured in home explosion
DORTON, Ky. — Three people were injured Monday morning in a home explosion in Pike County. It happened about a half-mile up Lick Fork Road. That road is currently blocked to traffic. Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson was contacted at the scene. He said two people were...
wchstv.com
Volunteers at recovery centers in Eastern Kentucky help flood victims get needed supplies
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Nearly two weeks after floodwaters left a path of destruction across Eastern Kentucky, people are still cleaning up and picking up the pieces of their lives. Donations of recovery supplies continue to pour into communities hit hard by flooding, and these supplies have come from all over the country.
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
High-speed chase leads to Lawrence County, Kentucky drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Four people have been arrested after a high-speed chase led to a drug bust. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 9 when Sheriff Chuck T. Jackson and Chief Deputy Mason Keefer saw a vehicle passing at a high rate of […]
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
kentuckytoday.com
2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
WSAZ
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
wchstv.com
Man accused of killing three officers, injuring others in Ky. shootout pleads not guilty
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man accused of killing three officers and wounding several others during a shootout in Floyd County, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty Monday, court officials said. Lance Storz, 49, is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the June 30 shootout in Allen,...
VSP looking for suspects who destroyed ATMs in Southwest Virginia
(WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who destroyed two bank ATMs in Southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, the first incident happened on July 30 at the New Peoples Bank on Main Street in Haysi. A drive-thru ATM was destroyed around 1 a.m., but no cash was […]
Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
wklw.com
Information Saught on Armed Robbery in Floyd Co
The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation of an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning around 2 AM at the BP Mart on RT 80 in the Martin community of Floyd Co. The person entered the business wearing a mask and demanded money from the cashier, while armed with a handgun, then left the business on foot walking through the upper parking lot toward the storage units. The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information that would assist in identifying this person. Anyone with information is asked to call the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office at 886-6711, Dispatch at 886-6171 or you can remain anonymous by calling our tip line at 606-949-2020 or text a Deputy direct by using our “Text A Tip” by texting 477-(TIPS)8477 or (TIPS)8477 from your Appalachian Wireless phone.
wymt.com
Health group and business donate supplies to shelter in Letcher County
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations in Somerset recently came together to help folks in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding. Protea Behavioral Group recently bought a hotel in Somerset and have since donated several items left behind in the former hotel. “We just bought about a hotel in Somerset that...
Man accused of killing 3 Kentucky officers and K-9 pleads not guilty
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The man accused of killing three law enforcement officers and a K-9 in an ambush in Floyd County in June 2022 has pleaded not guilty. This comes from his arraignment on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. His arraignment date was originally for Aug. 1, but flooding in eastern Kentucky pushed it […]
McDowell County woman arrested for second degree murder
PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County. According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. […]
spectrumnews1.com
When their driveway washed away, a pulley system became a Perry County family’s lifeline
KRYPTON, Ky. — A major part of the recovery process in eastern Kentucky will be repairing roads that have left some stranded. Hundreds of roads and bridges were destroyed by flooding and mudslides in eastern Kentucky. When the creek surged past Led and Kathy McIntosh’s home the night of...
