For second time in a week, $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in KY. It remains unclaimed

For the second time in one week, a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Kentucky, and as of Monday morning, it remains unclaimed.

A winning ticket sold in Erlanger for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball, a Kentucky Lottery news release said.

The ticket was sold at the Kroger store located at 3158 Dixie Highway in Erlanger.

If the ticket holder had also matched the Mega Ball number 18, they would have won $36 million.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from the Aug. 5 drawing are 2, 5, 29, 64, 69 and Mega Ball 18.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said in a news release.

As of Monday morning, Kentucky Lottery spokesman Chip Polston told Herald-Leader in an email that the winner had still not come forward to claim their prize.

“We’ve not heard from the $1 million winner yet,” Polston said.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

The winner should contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to make arrangements to claim their prize, the Kentucky Lottery said.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

