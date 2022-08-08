ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News

Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
Yardbarker

Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
ClutchPoints

Melvin Gordon’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

It has been an interesting NFL career for Melvin Gordon. After being drafted 15th overall in the 2015 draft there were high expectations for the running back. The Wisconsin product got off to a difficult start to his NFL career and was unable to run for more than four yards per carry in either of […] The post Melvin Gordon’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
247Sports

Late Kick: Predictions for Notre Dame on the field and in recruiting

"The Late Kick With Josh Pate" once again discussed Notre Dame football this wee. Led by host Josh Pate, there was a conversation in response to a question about head coach Marcus Freeman and this year's Fighting Irish football team. The chatter was about a final record, how they'll do in the season-opener vs. Ohio State, and a look at whether or not Notre Dame ends the class of 2023 recruiting cycle with a Top 5 class.
247Sports

Michigan football: Replacing Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo biggest question on Wolverines' defense

The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic defense led by Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo in 2021, helping the team win the Big Ten and get to the College Football Playoff. With both pass rushers off to the NFL, the biggest question posed by The Michigan Insider’s Zach Shaw is how do Wolverines replace both guys? However, there’s an argument Jim Harbaugh can find his next star pass rusher with one of the current players he has on the roster.
247Sports

Irish ‘On Guard’ With Guardian Protective Caps

Nearly a dozen Notre Dame football players were wearing the Guardian Protective Helmet Cover during the first weekend of pre-season drills after the team was briefed on the benefits before the start of camp last week. Earlier this year, the NFL voted to make the Guardian Caps mandatory for running...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players

Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
