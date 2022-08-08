Read full article on original website
College football's 5 biggest potential upsets in 2022
247Sports' Brad Crawford breaks down his top 5 potential upsets for the 2022 college football season.
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News
Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
Jon Feliciano: Bills treated O-line like 'thorn in the heel'
Jon Feliciano followed some members of the Buffalo Bills to his new team in the New York Giants. Among those was former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll turned Giants head coach. Even with those familiarities, Feliciano likes what’s different in New York. Feliciano left the on March 9 when...
Melvin Gordon’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
It has been an interesting NFL career for Melvin Gordon. After being drafted 15th overall in the 2015 draft there were high expectations for the running back. The Wisconsin product got off to a difficult start to his NFL career and was unable to run for more than four yards per carry in either of […] The post Melvin Gordon’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Late Kick: Predictions for Notre Dame on the field and in recruiting
"The Late Kick With Josh Pate" once again discussed Notre Dame football this wee. Led by host Josh Pate, there was a conversation in response to a question about head coach Marcus Freeman and this year's Fighting Irish football team. The chatter was about a final record, how they'll do in the season-opener vs. Ohio State, and a look at whether or not Notre Dame ends the class of 2023 recruiting cycle with a Top 5 class.
How Cardinals WR Look With Newly-Added Marquise Brown, Suspended DeAndre Hopkins
Josina Anderson joins Amanda Guerra to break down how the Cardinals WR look with newly-added Marquise Brown and suspended DeAndre Hopkins.
WSU football recruiting by position and what's to come
Michigan football: Replacing Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo biggest question on Wolverines' defense
The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic defense led by Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo in 2021, helping the team win the Big Ten and get to the College Football Playoff. With both pass rushers off to the NFL, the biggest question posed by The Michigan Insider’s Zach Shaw is how do Wolverines replace both guys? However, there’s an argument Jim Harbaugh can find his next star pass rusher with one of the current players he has on the roster.
Florida Gators Football: Top 10 Position Group Rankings for 2022 Season - #5 - Quarterbacks
The number five ranked unit heading into the 2022 season is the quarterback group. The play of the quarterback dictates the success of a football team. Luckily for the.
Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops Era: No. 24 Max Duffy
There are now 24 days until Kentucky Football's 2022 season opener against Miami (Ohio), which means it's time to reveal the No. 24 ranked player in the Mark Stoops era of the Cats Pause 100 days until kickoff countdown series. Checking in at No. 24 is punter Max Duffy. Perhaps...
WATCH: Sights and sounds from Nebraska's Wednesday football practice
Nebraska football practiced inside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday morning, with a few early periods of the practice open to media. Take a look at a few sights and sounds from the day featuring Nebraska's defensive line and EDGE rushers, running backs and quarterbacks.
Browns Lose Pro Bowl Return Specialist Jakeem Grant to Season-Ending Injured Reserve with torn Achilles tendon
BEREA, Ohio -- As feared on Tuesday after he went down during one-on-one drills, wide receiver/kick returner Jakeem Grant will be lost for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. The Browns confirmed the move on Wednesday morning and placed him on injured reserve, sidelining him for the season. The...
Irish ‘On Guard’ With Guardian Protective Caps
Nearly a dozen Notre Dame football players were wearing the Guardian Protective Helmet Cover during the first weekend of pre-season drills after the team was briefed on the benefits before the start of camp last week. Earlier this year, the NFL voted to make the Guardian Caps mandatory for running...
Late Kick: Michigan is too far behind to finish with a top ten recruiting class in 2023
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate reacts to a bold prediction that Michigan will end the 2023 recruiting cycle with a top ten class.
Six Hurricanes that caught our attention after the first practices of camp
The Miami Hurricanes are working through the early stages of fall camp, going through the NCAA acclimation period in shorts and shells. While the Hurricanes aren’t practicing in full pads yet, there is still plenty to take away from the early practices with body types and movement skills. UM...
The Block: Wisconsin's new-look passing game is getting some buzz
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the new-look Badgers receiving corps & philosophies.
Late Kick: Will a Pac-12 team other than Utah make the College Football Playoff?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate reacts to a bold prediction that a Pac-12 team other than Utah will make the College Football Playoff.
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players
Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
