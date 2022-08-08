ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

hyattsvillewire.com

New Townhomes Coming Next to Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville

More townhomes are coming to the area just north of the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. Stanley Martin Homes is building 331 homes in the Gateway West development, which will also have a playground and a wooded conservation area with walking trails next to the football field at Northwestern High School.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
luxury-houses.net

Sensational Bethesda Estate with Exceptional Construction, Materials and Scale Listed at $3.495 Million

The Estate in Bethesda is a luxurious home featuring appealing details such as graciously scaled entry foyer, state of the art kitchen, top of the line Viking appliances and so much more now available for sale. This home located at 5605 Midwood Rd, Bethesda, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,578 square feet of living spaces. Call Margie Halem – Compass (Phone: 301 304-8444) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bethesda.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Final Site Plan for MoCo’s First Sheetz Has Been Approved

Last week we let you know that Sheetz submitted a Final Site Plan for its first MoCo location. Today, Gaithersburg’s Office of Economic Development confirmed that the site plan has been approved. It will be located at 751 Progress Way, which is currently being constructed off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg. Timing will depend on a lot of factors, but the convenience store/gas station could open as early as 2023.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Development Plan Proposed For 72 Stacked Townhouses (With green Space) at Central Ave in Gaithersburg

One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg. Per the plans submitted to the City of Gaithersburg, the Property is located at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. Nearby and vicinal uses (on the north) include the Devol Funeral Home and surface parking lot; (on the west) South Frederick Avenue; (on the south) single family housing structures believed occupied by office/employment use;, and (on the east) Unity of Gaithersburg Church, Rockville Evangelical Church, and single family residential.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor

Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: NoVa Cookout Expected to Open By the End of The Summer

Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to us, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now almost fully-staffed and expected to open by the end of the summer, a representative told us.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
popville.com

Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park

Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Rio Lakefront Ranked #10 in National ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ List

Chain Store Age, one of the nation’s leading provider of retail news and analysis for retail headquarters executives across all sectors of the industry, has recently released part of its list of 2022’s ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ and MoCo’s very own Rio Lakefront came in at #10. CSA reports on and analyzes trends and strategies in all areas of store operations and store development, including technology, marketing, human resources, finance, store design & construction, facilities management and real estate. They are releasing the top 10 one at a time with only numbers 10 and 9 currently available, so it’s unknown if any other MoCo retail centers will be included on the list.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Woodside Deli Workers Told of Closing By Text Message

At least three employees of the recently-shuttered Woodside Deli in Rockville took to Facebook to state their disappointment on how the closing was handled. The deli on Washington Street, known for its pickle bar, opened in 2010, but the restaurant’s Silver Spring location opened in 1947. According to employee...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Celebrate 50 years of Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series in Southeast DC

For 50 years, it’s become a summer tradition in Southeast D.C. This weekend, you can once again enjoy the Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series free and open to the public. “We are celebrating the 50th anniversary,” Kym Elder of the National Park Service told WTOP. “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer 50 years of free family entertainment in beautiful Fort Dupont Park. … We’re going to be having a party all summer long.”
WASHINGTON, DC
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
MARYLAND STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

Flash Floods in Northern Virginia as Severe Storms DC Area

Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Northern Virginia as storms with heavy rain have started to move into the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon. Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria are under flash flood warnings. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
GLENARDEN, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license

The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
MARYLAND STATE

