FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
hyattsvillewire.com
New Townhomes Coming Next to Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville
More townhomes are coming to the area just north of the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. Stanley Martin Homes is building 331 homes in the Gateway West development, which will also have a playground and a wooded conservation area with walking trails next to the football field at Northwestern High School.
luxury-houses.net
Sensational Bethesda Estate with Exceptional Construction, Materials and Scale Listed at $3.495 Million
The Estate in Bethesda is a luxurious home featuring appealing details such as graciously scaled entry foyer, state of the art kitchen, top of the line Viking appliances and so much more now available for sale. This home located at 5605 Midwood Rd, Bethesda, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,578 square feet of living spaces. Call Margie Halem – Compass (Phone: 301 304-8444) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bethesda.
mocoshow.com
Final Site Plan for MoCo’s First Sheetz Has Been Approved
Last week we let you know that Sheetz submitted a Final Site Plan for its first MoCo location. Today, Gaithersburg’s Office of Economic Development confirmed that the site plan has been approved. It will be located at 751 Progress Way, which is currently being constructed off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg. Timing will depend on a lot of factors, but the convenience store/gas station could open as early as 2023.
mocoshow.com
Development Plan Proposed For 72 Stacked Townhouses (With green Space) at Central Ave in Gaithersburg
One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg. Per the plans submitted to the City of Gaithersburg, the Property is located at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. Nearby and vicinal uses (on the north) include the Devol Funeral Home and surface parking lot; (on the west) South Frederick Avenue; (on the south) single family housing structures believed occupied by office/employment use;, and (on the east) Unity of Gaithersburg Church, Rockville Evangelical Church, and single family residential.
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: NoVa Cookout Expected to Open By the End of The Summer
Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to us, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now almost fully-staffed and expected to open by the end of the summer, a representative told us.
arlnow.com
Restaurants and other local businesses currently listed for sale in Arlington
Being a small business owner is tough and sometimes, for any number of reasons, you need to sell what you’ve built. Even a large and affluent market like Arlington is no exception, with plenty of business turnover in a given year, especially among retail-level consumer businesses like restaurants and personal services.
popville.com
Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park
Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
mocoshow.com
Rio Lakefront Ranked #10 in National ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ List
Chain Store Age, one of the nation’s leading provider of retail news and analysis for retail headquarters executives across all sectors of the industry, has recently released part of its list of 2022’s ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ and MoCo’s very own Rio Lakefront came in at #10. CSA reports on and analyzes trends and strategies in all areas of store operations and store development, including technology, marketing, human resources, finance, store design & construction, facilities management and real estate. They are releasing the top 10 one at a time with only numbers 10 and 9 currently available, so it’s unknown if any other MoCo retail centers will be included on the list.
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Workers Told of Closing By Text Message
At least three employees of the recently-shuttered Woodside Deli in Rockville took to Facebook to state their disappointment on how the closing was handled. The deli on Washington Street, known for its pickle bar, opened in 2010, but the restaurant’s Silver Spring location opened in 1947. According to employee...
WTOP
Celebrate 50 years of Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series in Southeast DC
For 50 years, it’s become a summer tradition in Southeast D.C. This weekend, you can once again enjoy the Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series free and open to the public. “We are celebrating the 50th anniversary,” Kym Elder of the National Park Service told WTOP. “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer 50 years of free family entertainment in beautiful Fort Dupont Park. … We’re going to be having a party all summer long.”
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
Homeowners forced to pay a mortgage for homes that were torn down from sinkhole
It's been a month since a large sinkhole developed in the sidewalk on North Avenue in Baltimore, forcing three houses to be torn down.
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
NBC Washington
Flash Floods in Northern Virginia as Severe Storms DC Area
Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Northern Virginia as storms with heavy rain have started to move into the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon. Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria are under flash flood warnings. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts...
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Report: Baltimore City wrongly paid company $2 million in property tax funds
A new Inspector General report details how the City of Baltimore accidentally deposited more than $2 million into the bank account of an organization that already owed unpaid property taxes.
saturdaytradition.com
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
