977rocks.com
More Butler City Streets Set For Cleaning
A number of Butler City streets will be cleaned Wednesday. The cleaning is set from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. City officials remind residents to move their cars from the street or they will be fined. The post More Butler City Streets Set For Cleaning appeared first on ButlerRadio.com –...
977rocks.com
Crews Quickly Handle Kitchen Fire At Chop Shop
A fire at a downtown Butler eatery could have had a far more serious result if not for an early warning and the quick actions of firefighters. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday for smoke coming out of rear roof vents at the Chop Shop.
977rocks.com
Foxburg Mixer Returns Wednesday
There’s still time to register for an opportunity for networking to be held later this week in neighboring Clarion County. The Annual Foxburg Mixer is planned for Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foxburg Wine Cellars. Those planning to attend will be able to enjoy networking in...
977rocks.com
Gas Prices Continue To Tumble
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by 11 cents over the past week to settle at $4.41 per gallon.
977rocks.com
One Injured In Brady Twp. Accident
One person was hospitalized after a crash in Brady Township Monday morning. The single vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Muddy Creek Drive. State police say 34-year-old Robert Blystone of Slippery Rock lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Blystone suffered minor injuries and was...
977rocks.com
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
977rocks.com
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, tent gates open at 3 p.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7...
977rocks.com
Renfrew Man Facing Charges After Leading Police On Chase
A Renfrew man is facing a number of charges after leading police on a chase in southern Butler County yesterday. According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old David Johnston is accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing police. It started around 7:30 yesterday morning, when state police received a call that...
977rocks.com
Man Leads Police On Chase Through Kittanning
A Pittsburgh man is accused of leading a police on a chase through Kittanning. State police tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffery Ledonne early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. when he took off. Ledonne went through parts of Kittanning near Johnson Avenue and police say he would slam on the brakes multiple times causing damage to police cruisers.
977rocks.com
Farm Show Rolls On; WBUT Broadcasting Live
The Butler Farm Show rolls on today. Gates officially open at 8:30 a.m. and ride times are bumped up today to a 1 p.m. start. Highlighting this evening is the truck and tractor pull, which begins at 7 p.m. Also WBUT 1050 AM and 97.3 FM will be on-site from...
977rocks.com
SRU To Require 1st And 2nd Year Students To Live On Campus
Beginning next fall, first and second year full-time students at Slippery Rock University must live in University housing and purchase a meal plan. According to officials with the SRU’s Department of Student Affairs and Office of Housing and Residence Life, research proves that living on campus allows for better grades and improved retention.
977rocks.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
977rocks.com
Disc Golf Tournament To Come To Butler County
Look around Butler County any weekend and you’ll find hundreds of golfers hitting the links. In about a month though, a new tournament will bring many disc golfers to the area. The first ever Butler County Disc Golf Classic will take place in North Boundary Park in Cranberry Township...
977rocks.com
Chicora Man Charged For Allegedly Attacking Postal Worker
A Chicora man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a postal worker. The incident happened last Wednesday around 11 a.m. on Whitestown Road in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 56-year-old Todd Hovis attacked the United States postal worker while he was delivering mail. No cause was given for the...
977rocks.com
SRU’s Mineo signs with the Minnesota Twins
Slippery Rock University right-handed pitcher Ricky Mineo has signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Twins. Mineo made 27 appearances in his four-year career at The Rock and went 10-5 with one save. He carried a 3.23 ERA and struck out 156 batters in 108 innings pitched. Mineo held opposing hitters to a .195 batting average and was a two-time All-PSAC/West honoree. Mineo recently pitched in the MLB Draft League, a collegiate summer baseball league for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.
