Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Center for Advancement extends registration for free GED program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is extending its registration for its free GED program. Registration was planned to end Thursday, but is now extended through Friday. The classes are available to any woman in Amarillo in need of help. The program is a partnership with Amarillo College.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Art Institute hosting Art Festival this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Art Institute will be hosting the Sunset Rising All Things Artful Art Festival On Aug. 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will include artist vendors, food, a silent auction, handmade tumblers, interactive art activities, demonstrations, and a full night of art and fun.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: WCSO gets dog

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Family Support Services hosts monthly Parent Cafe to help parents build strong relationships with children.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

River Road ISD hires another School Resource Officer to solidify safety on campuses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the first day of school approaches River Road ISD is putting student safety first by adding a new School Resource Officer. “School Resource Officers actually walk the halls and talk to these kids and build relationships,” says Brandon Weldon, School Resource Officer, River Road ISD. “The job of the School Resource Officers is to pick up on the little cues that might be out of the ordinary and just to provide an overall sense of security.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into beef. The facility, Producer Owned Beef, will be at the Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 287 split east of Amarillo. Governor Greg Abbott announced today the Texas Enterprise Fund will contribute...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WT hosting their August Great Books Series ‘The Alamo’ this Tuesday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host their August Great Books Series over exploring the truth behind myths in John Wayne’s ‘Alamo’. This event will be on Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. over zoom where Dr. Jean Stuntz will lead the discussion of “Myth, Legend, John Wayne, and the Alamo”.
ALAMO, TX
KFDA

Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a man crossing Amarillo Boulevard with her car. According to Amarillo police, on Sunday Aug. 7, at around 10:37 p.m., officials were called to a crash involving a car hitting a person near Amarillo Boulevard East.
AMARILLO, TX

