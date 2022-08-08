Read full article on original website
City of Amarillo hosting meeting on grant program to help senior citizens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council is hosting a citywide meeting to talk about a grant program that will help senior citizens. On Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a meeting at their office. The meeting will provide information to local...
Center for Advancement extends registration for free GED program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is extending its registration for its free GED program. Registration was planned to end Thursday, but is now extended through Friday. The classes are available to any woman in Amarillo in need of help. The program is a partnership with Amarillo College.
Amarillo Art Institute hosting Art Festival this Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Art Institute will be hosting the Sunset Rising All Things Artful Art Festival On Aug. 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will include artist vendors, food, a silent auction, handmade tumblers, interactive art activities, demonstrations, and a full night of art and fun.
Amarillo Zoo hosting Kid’s Wildest Night Out event this Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Zoo will be hosting the Kid’s Wildest Night Out event this Friday evening. The event will be Friday, August 12, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Amarillo Zoo for kid’s ages six to 12 years old. There will be pizza and...
High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
VIDEO: WCSO gets dog
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Family Support Services hosts monthly Parent Cafe to help parents build strong relationships with children.
River Road ISD hires another School Resource Officer to solidify safety on campuses
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the first day of school approaches River Road ISD is putting student safety first by adding a new School Resource Officer. “School Resource Officers actually walk the halls and talk to these kids and build relationships,” says Brandon Weldon, School Resource Officer, River Road ISD. “The job of the School Resource Officers is to pick up on the little cues that might be out of the ordinary and just to provide an overall sense of security.”
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into beef. The facility, Producer Owned Beef, will be at the Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 287 split east of Amarillo. Governor Greg Abbott announced today the Texas Enterprise Fund will contribute...
Family Support Services hosts monthly Parent Cafe to help parents build strong relationships with children
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services Amarillo is hosting their monthly Parent Cafe event with the theme building strong relationships with your children. The event is Thursday, August 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public. “The whole point of the Parent Cafe is...
Officials investigating cause of 2-alarm fire on N. Jefferson Street in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a building in the area of North Jefferson Street and Northwest 11th Avenue. Amarillo Fire Department crews responded to the fire just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night to find a large garage with fire and smoke showing through the building.
Deaf Smith County Hospital District Expanding WorkSmart Program to include employee wellness
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Hospital recently announced the expansion of their WorkSmart program. The expansion of this program will help provide employers with a trusted healthcare partner to provide health and medical screenings. Through the WorkSmart wellness program, employees will be able to access...
‘It makes our students feel safer’: Panhandle school districts ensuring students are safe before first day of school
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The start of the school year is just a week away and many have safety at the forefront of their minds. Especially after the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, many parents want to know what is being done to ensure safety.
WT hosting their August Great Books Series ‘The Alamo’ this Tuesday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host their August Great Books Series over exploring the truth behind myths in John Wayne’s ‘Alamo’. This event will be on Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. over zoom where Dr. Jean Stuntz will lead the discussion of “Myth, Legend, John Wayne, and the Alamo”.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying burglary suspect dressed in ‘dog or reindeer’ costume
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary of a business near South Western Street. According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Monday, July 25, at around 4:47 a.m., Amarillo police responded to a call about a vehicle crashing into the front of a business near S. Western.
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a man crossing Amarillo Boulevard with her car. According to Amarillo police, on Sunday Aug. 7, at around 10:37 p.m., officials were called to a crash involving a car hitting a person near Amarillo Boulevard East.
