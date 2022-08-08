AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the first day of school approaches River Road ISD is putting student safety first by adding a new School Resource Officer. “School Resource Officers actually walk the halls and talk to these kids and build relationships,” says Brandon Weldon, School Resource Officer, River Road ISD. “The job of the School Resource Officers is to pick up on the little cues that might be out of the ordinary and just to provide an overall sense of security.”

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO