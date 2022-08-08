ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

deseret.com

This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars

A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Column: We need a LaVell Edwards statue at BYU

Statues are the highest honor in all of sports. Think about it — of all the hall of famers, legends and heroes across every sport, only a handful have their likeness immortalized in bronze. It takes a certain degree of greatness to merit such a tribute that stands forever.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers

247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women's Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole

For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
LEHI, UT
utahutes.com

They Built It, And Then They Came

The Marsdens keep in touch with almost all of the gymnasts they coached. Alumni regularly stop by the Marsden’s house, where they sit and catch up on things in the backyard or in the living room. “We take just as much pride, if not more, in what they accomplish...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale.  Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

Breeze Airways announces 2 new flight destinations out of Provo airport

PROVO — Utah-based Breeze Airways is already looking to expand operations at Provo Airport after taking off for the first time last week. David Neeleman, the company's founder, announced Wednesday that the low-cost airline will begin nonstop to Phoenix and one-stop service to Charleston, South Carolina, beginning on Nov. 2. That is the same day as the previously announced daily nonstop service to Los Angeles will also begin.
PROVO, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City

As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

BYU Police release 2nd video from 2020 Missionary Training Center shooting

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The BYU Police Department on Wednesday released more surveillance footage from a 2020 shooting at a religious training facility in Provo. Authorities said the incident outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center is now a cold case, and police are looking for any additional details that can help investigators.
PROVO, UT
Daily Herald

Colliers completes large Pleasant Grove land deal near I-15

Colliers International announced Thursday the sale of 47.3 acres of land adjacent to Interstate 15 in Pleasant Grove to St. John Properties. According to Colliers, this transaction registers as one of the largest land deals in Utah history. “We are proud to facilitate this historical sale, which ushers in a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC4

Luxury hotel coming to SLC this fall

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hyatt Hotels Corporation, an American multinational hospitality company known for its management of upscale hotels and resorts, has announced an upcoming Regency location in Salt Lake City. The Hyatt Regency Salt Lake is set to debut directly adjacent to the Salt Palace Convention Center at 170 South West Temple sometime […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Poll shows support in Utah County for the Utah Lake Restoration Project

LEHI, Utah — A recent poll conducted by G1 Research of Sandy found that Utah County residents largely support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The poll consisted of 618 Utah County residents who were asked if they generally oppose or support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The data revealed that 67%, supported the project. Additionally, 77% said the lake is not healthy and that something can and should be done about it.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

